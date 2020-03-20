Which free agents should Arsenal be looking at this summer?

A number of Premier League stars are nearing the end of their current playing contracts and I wouldn’t I’d be more than happy with three of these options.

Chelsea are set to lose Willy Caballero, Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud currently, although the latter is supposedly going to have his one-year extension triggered.

Willian is supposedly in talks with his club over a new deal, but the offer of two years is as far as Chelsea are willing to agree, while the Brazilian is said to want three years. The Blues have held this stance with a number of players previously, and paid the price for it, and I for one would love to see us pick up this stand-out star.

A lot of talk about Chelsea this season is about the younger players like Mount, Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Reece James, but every time I have been watching it is Willian who is doing the majority of the work up top.

I would love to see him bring some experience to our side with the wealth of young talent that we already possess, and for me, he is somehow one of the most underrated talents in our division.

Another strong player who is yet to sign a new contract is Ryan Fraser. The Bournemouth midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal previously. The 26 year-old still has his best years ahead of him, and you would assume that he has only failed to agree terms because he has one eye on a move to a bigger club, and is also weary that he could well be relegated with his current side this term.

While Pedro brings experience, I believe his best days are over. One last Premier League star who I would vouch for however is Adam Lallana, who is currently a bit-part player for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The England international has fallen out of favour since picking up a couple of injuries over the last 12 months, and now faces a struggle to get into the first team, but retains more than enough ability. At 31 years-old, he only has limited time play at the top of the game, and I don’t see him extended his stay on the Liverpool bench.

Which of these would definitely get into our starting XI at present? Would you overlook any of my three as a waste of time?

Patrick