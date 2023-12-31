Which Fulham stars do Arsenal need to watch out for today?

Who’s the danger men for Fulham?

Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel the short trip to Craven Cottage in what is set to be a great London derby to finish off the year. With important points on the line, both clubs will be fighting hard for the win. Fulham currently sit 14th on the table on 21 points and will be looking to climb up the table before the new year. Fulham have lost three of their last five and have lost their last two games on the trot.

Marco Silva is missing Tim Ream and Adam Traore due to injuries and Willian has a big question mark around his name, but Fulham still have plenty of quality to put on the table. Here’s who I think Arsenal fans need to keep an eye on this afternoon.

Alex Iwobi is always a threat on Fulham’s left wing, with plenty of pace and an eye for goal, he will be looking to put in a solid performance against his old side and will hope his speed catches us off guard. Ben White should be able to stop his rapid attacks but will have to be motivated and concentrated through the entire game as Iwobi can burst into action with no warning. He’s scored 3 goals and an assist this season and although recently Fulham haven’t been looking at their best, but Iwobi is a game changer and will be up for the game against Arsenal.

Joao Palhinha is another one who’s had a bit of a tough season but is a talented midfielder to watch out for because if he’s having a good day, he’s almost impossible to stop. Palhinha would was sought out in the summer by Bayern Munich only for the deal to fall through last minute, is an explosive midfielder who if you give him the chance, can and will punish you. Odegaard and Rice will need to keep an eye on him and try to shut down his passage forward. He also knows how to find the back of the net himself, scoring two goals and an assist so far this season.

And finally Andreas Pereira, he may not look like much, but the Brazilian midfielder has a lot of talent and pace about him. He’s extremely good on corners and set pieces and can whip a ball into anywhere. Recently he hasn’t been on top form but like the others, if you give him a chance he will pounce on it. He loves to create chances and finds spaces that a lot of players wouldn’t even see. It took him a little while to fully get comfortable to Fulham, but he now seems like he was born to play there. He’s scored a goal this season and picked up 4 assists and is one of Fulham’s best providers.

It should be a great new years eve London derby and hopefully Arsenal can finish 2023 off with a win.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone I missed?

Daisy Mae

