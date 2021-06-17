Which generation of Arsenal fan are you? A few questions….

Which generation of Arsenal fan are you?
asks Gurjit
It’s been a while since I have been on this forum, as reading more about the current state of our club after enduring a tough season did not sound particularly appealing to me. I did however read some comments which made me, as a younger Arsenal fan who has only experienced Wenger’s years, think.
Arsenal for me has always been a club which has played the best football in the league and has had a little something that just makes us seem a class above. Over the last few seasons this has changed drastically, starting with our style of play and the way in which we have conducted ourselves, both with redundancies and with the treatment of players (Ozil, Saliba etc).
It’s easy to see how this jarring change in the identity of our club can be difficult to process and lead to a lot of resentment towards those in charge. This leads me on to some of the comments I have seen – many members of this forum have seen Arsenal in many stages and over many years, whilst this certainly would allow someone to take a step back and not stress as much about where we are now, it certainly does not mean that anyone who expresses a view different to theirs, that the current state of the club is unacceptable is just someone young, who has no patience and is a glory hunter.
Patience of course is key for a club in transition and in the same vain there are certainly many on here that are unable to see past “next season” to look at how the club needs to progress and are unwilling to accept that positive change with a strong foundation takes time. That’s not to say that it is unreasonable to have run out of patience with the choices made by the club over several seasons now.
We are not the only club who have had to go through this, we are not uniquely in a worse position than other clubs. Man Utd’s league performances have not suffered as much as ours whilst having gone through a similar change – you could even argue the perpetual change and transfers at Chelsea is far worse for any manager that comes in to deal with, than what has happened at Arsenal.
As I see it we should all be glory hunters regardless of however long we have supported Arsenal. I want the best for the club and personally I’m not keen on the huge variety of views that make this a fantastic forum being put down, based on how long we have supported the club. We all love the club, which is why we are on here in the first place and we all want the best for Arsenal.
So let me ask you a few questions, fans of all generations (please answer in the comments below and feel free to add how long you have supported Arsenal):
At the point at which Wenger left how many years did you expect to wait for us to be a title challenging side again?
Are you content/happy/disappointed where the club is now, compared to where you felt it should be at this point?
Does the clubs leadership have your support (excluding owners)?
How much time would you give the current leadership from this point to get to where you think we should be?
Gurjit
I’m an oldie and a supporter since the 60’s
Once upon a time I was dynamic, wanting everything right here and now but as the years press on, outlooks change from life’s experiences and that much used word regarding Arsenal’s situation – patience- comes into play
It never occurred to me that we wouldn’t be in the top4- even at my age and it hurts a lot that the slide began to the state we are in now
Such was the poor recruitment at the highest level this then followed on the pitch
The owner chooses the top brass and this includes the managers since his ownership. A very rum situation indeed has followed. Post Wenger the club should have reached for the stars in attracting a top coach. unfortunately didn’t work as it should under Emery and a beginner on the management path got his chance rather than going all out to get the best and to make being Arsenal manager appealing. This would have got the players to come to Arsenal
As I can’t see a change of direction by the owner then I think winning anything substantial will take a long time. Even if Arteta does well next season there are other clubs in a much healthier position who will attain more
You are entitled to your view but you need to qualify it
An interesting article that demands an answer from me personally, as it is plain to me and probably to some others that my regular posts are some of which Gurjit is speaking. Even my exact phrases are used, so I know he has me in mind, as well as others, obviously.
First thing to say is that there was SOME attempt at generation balance and that was welcome; just not nearly enough however, for my liking.
I completel disagree with Gurjits view that we are all entitled to be glory hunters, which is my own biggest contention with so many young fans who do not see things this way.
When I mention balance, I have to admit it is difficult, in fact almost impossible for a young fan like Gurjit to know what life in general – not football specifically but life itself – was like in the world in which we oldies in Britain grew up. In our childhood days we had massively less choice in almost every life area than todays young fans have. We had far stricter standards of expected behaviour, which was both useful but also restricive. I grew up in a Britain that was mostly white and essentially racist throughout.
As an early life would be intellecual with a private education, I was always a deep thinker and very analytical from a very early age. I could read like an adult at eight , in fact better than most adults and thus I personally was very lucky.
Even aged twelve, I could clearly see how deeply unfair society was and for the millions who had not the luck and privilege I had, life was often desperate. If you were in a defined minority, ie ethnic, gay, disabled, etc etc, life was massively less compassionate than now, IN GENERAL.
Adult females could not apply for a mortgage without a man signing the deed. Imagine that! How Neanderthal could society be!
But, we had strict standards of behaviour and it was enforced in general and there was physical punishment if you pushed boundaries too far.
HOWEVER, we had freedom, in many cases, in OTHER ways, that todays generation cannot possibly be expected to comprehend.
Being, as we were, not tied down and enslaved by the forces of commercial, materialism, by technology, fashion,computers, mobile phones, social media,illiberal “wokery,” masquerading as proper liberalism, etc etc. We had OTHER freedoms and those were, in my mature opinion , far more beneficial in totality than the ones todays kids have, EXCEPT for the more enlightened social attitudes now.
That bigotry back then, which sadly still exists with the Neanderthal few, has been my life long enemy and fighting it is to me far more important than any mere football club can ever be.
That is not to diss our great club in any way but merely to state honestly and clearly , where I as an older and mature human being base my life priorities.
I could write a great deal more on how life is so different today from way back then. BUT my REASON for this diatribe so far , is just to point out how polar opposite are the attitudes of so many older fans as against younger fans.
I began watching Arsenal regularly in 1958 and we went 12 years before winning an honour (The inter city fairs cup, in 1970). There was no self entitlement by Gunners, not Gooners , back then and we never seriously challenged at the very top of the old Division One until winning the League and FA cup Double in 1971. When our manager BilLy Wright was sacked in 1966, we finished, I think, 13th or 14th.
He had been a below par manager for four years before the fans finally turned and he was sacked. MA, on the other hand has been here just 18 months and won either 1 or 2 honours already , dependant on how you view the Community Shield.
Yet the majority of fans on JA actively want him sacked and SOME of those say so daily, even several times daily. There is no way I can accept that level of self entitlement, that is born from both the general way life is today, coupled with the hugely fan spoilt glory era of AW.
I firmly believe my own life values are more grounded, more real and more honest than some of the constant near hysteria I read daily on this site. Nuff said, for now.
You are completely correct about the self entitlement within the younger generation. My grandma came here in the 50’s and recently had a stroke. She only ever says good things about the NHS etc. whereas those born here, and that of a younger generation tend to complain and whine than really understand how privileged they are in the grand scheme of things.
I’m certain this comes out in the way many fans behave towards the club but that’s not to say we are all the same and feel we are entitled glory hunters.
I say glory hunters in that I want the club to be its best. Everyone does and wants Arsenal to be what we know it can be. I think that is the key here for me that many fans both young and old are not happy with many of the decisions that have been made and have therefore lost trust.
It is and should be uncomfortable to see something you love go in this direction.
And yes you are correct, I have seen your posts in the past though I was as much interested in writing this article due to those who show impatience.
I see you chose not to answer the questions at the end of the article.
Wow!
We have no way of knowing Ausgooner’s age but his and jon fox’s postings could not illustrate the extremely different people we read on here any better
Meanwhile, nice attempt to come up with something refreshing Gurjit and good post SueP
Q: At the point at which Wenger left how many years did you expect to wait for us to be a title challenging side again?
A: Five years, because even Man United can’t get another major title eight years after Ferguson’s departure
Q: Are you content/happy/disappointed where the club is now, compared to where you felt it should be at this point?
A: Disappointed with the season results, but I’m happy with the way we play in 2021. If you don’t understand how to assess open play and the potential of a team, compare how Italy and Netherlands play in Euro
Q: Does the clubs leadership have your support (excluding owners)?
A: Yes, because I still hope Kroenke would get more involved. He’s given us 300+ M squad and I heard we borrow money from Barclay to buy some English players this summer
Q: How much time would you give the current leadership from this point to get to where you think we should be?
A: Two years, if Arteta stays and is given the budget to build his own team
While age has been mentioned in a lot of posts by some of old gooners to justify their comment as more wise that is not the fact. While age and experience is important but that is not all you need to be wise. Young people have new ideas, they are more hungary for success, they are more driven while old people are reluctant to change and don’t like taking risks. Plus football has changed so much that dare I say most of the 50-60 years football experience has no impact on understanding the game better. Things have moved on and developed quickly in the world while older generation tend to lag behind or still stick with idiology of past. Cons of being young you are less calculative and some times in your over enthusiasm become reckless so just to close the statement being wise and understanding the game better can not be fenced with which age group you belong to.