Which goalkeepers should Arsenal realistically be looking at this summer? (Opinion)

Arsenal are hot on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer, with the intention of bringing in a strong rival for Bernd Leno or at the very least a competent back-up option.
At present, the majority of the rumours are circled around Aaron Ramsdale being our first-choice, or Sam Johnstone being the next best thing, but neither represent any form of value.
Andre Onana’s name was strongly bandied around, but we missed the boat on that one, but what other names should be on our radar?
Personally, Willy Caballero is well worth considering as back-up, and would give me much more confidence if relied upon for cover if Leno found himself injured or suspended at any point, while a younger option in Sergio Romero should also be considered, especially with both currently out of contract and available for nothing.
If we are serious about bringing in a strong rival for the German international however, I don’t see why we wouldn’t be trying to convince Keylor Navas into the fold. He’s currently dealing with the fact that Gianluigi Donnarumma has been brought in from AC Milan this summer, this summer’s Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament, which will surely mean that he is resigned to given up the first-team jersey in the French capital for the foreseeable future.
Are we seriously forced somehow into trying to find a homegrown goalkeeper?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Your last question worries me. If we want to sign all the non-homegrown players that people keep asking for, then yes of course we need to look at homegrown players or we simply go into the season with our current homegrown players and the 17 non-homegrown players.
I totally understand why he is looking at the likes of England’s, 2nd and 3rd choice keepers from the Euros, why wouldn’t he?
I think he should have considered Bettelini who was available on a free, but I have heard tonight he has joined Chelsea.
I agree with Navas, I also think Neto should be considered. But either of these will mean one less Non-HG outfield player, you cannot have both ways.
May be if we can shift, Elneny, Xhaka, Torreira and Kolasinac, then we can consider non HG keepers.