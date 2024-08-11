Which Gunner do you think will dominate Arsenal Women’s 2024–25 campaign?

Which Gunner do you think will dominate Arsenal’s 2024–25 campaign? In 2021/22, Beth Mead was at the top of her game; in 2022/23, it was Frida Maanum who was on fire; and then in 2023/24, it was Lotte Wubben Moy who gave an outstanding performance.

It’s exciting to see who will rise to the occasion next season. Who do you think will? I’ll go first. I have a feeling that this season, Alessia Russo is really going to let her true colours shine. When she joined on a free transfer last summer, a lot of people had high expectations for the England Lionesses star. However, she didn’t have the best start at Arsenal. It wasn’t until the beginning of the year that she really got into her stride, managing to score 16 goals and provide 4 assists in 25 games for both Arsenal and England.

I think Alessia might surprise us this season and score an increasing number of goals. I think she’s really progressing and is ready to show off her skills. It’s going to be a fantastic season for Russo and Arsenal!

Our Gunners be competing on multiple fronts, including the Women’s Champions League (if they make it out of Round 1 & Round 2 qualifiers to get to the Group stages), the WSL, the Continental Cup, and the FA Cup. I can’t wait to see Russo shine! Next season, our Gunner women need to step up their game, and that can only happen if players like Russo do so.

What about you Gooners? Which Gunner do you think will play their way to Player of the Season 2024-25?

