Which Gunners could be in line for the Golden Boot at the Womens World Cup?

On the 20th of July, the biggest tournament in women’s football, the Women’s FIFA World Cup, kicks off. There will be a lot to watch out for in the one-month tournament, but of all these things, the one that will interest you is who might walk away with the World Cup golden boot.

I could analyse all the strikers set to feature in this year’s World Cup, but let’s discuss Gunners or soon-to-be Gunners who could leave New Zealand and Australia as top scorers with the golden boot.

Alessia Russo

With Beth Mead out of the Lionesses squad, Russo could be given a chance to lead the Lionesses’ attack by Sarina Weigman. Last season for Manchester United, the forward managed ten goals in 20 games; in the Euros, where she rose to prominence, she managed four goals in six games. Gooners will be watching her closely, considering she may soon be unveiled as one of their own.

Cloe Lacasse

Arsenal are set to close in on a deal to sign the Canadian. At Benfica last season, the 29-year-old was on fire; she managed 22 goals in 22 games. If she can transfer her club form to the World Cup, she is one player we can expect to contend for the golden boot.

Caitlin Foord

The Australian has an eye for goal; her stats last season justify that. She managed six goals and six assists in 19 league games for Arsenal last season. She has scored five goals in her last seven games for the Matildas. Australia, the hosts, are hoping to shine, and it is players like Foord who step up with goals and assists who could guarantee them that.

Stina Blackstenius

The Swede has been leading the Arsenal attack in the absence of Beth Mead. She gradually found her form in front of goal; in 34 games (WSL and Champions League), she managed 14 goals, and the hope is that the Swedish women’s team can count on her.

Those are some Gooner Women (or soon to be) who may win the Golden Boot. Who do you think is more likely to win it?

Michelle Maxwell

