Which home-grown player is most likely to leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal is poised to offload at least one homegrown player in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta continues to refine his squad.
The Gunners have made significant investments to secure several top talents in recent transfer windows.
Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, who has been excelling as the club’s manager, Arsenal is receiving ample support to sustain their progress.
This summer, Arsenal must sell players to generate funds for potential acquisitions, which may come at inflated costs given the club’s status as one of England’s top teams.
Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are three homegrown talents who have struggled to secure consistent playing time as the team evolves.
While all three have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, it’s probable that Arsenal will retain at least one of them.
According to a report from Football Insider, Nketiah is the likeliest candidate to depart, as he has not fulfilled expectations, and Arsenal is expected to recruit a new goalscorer before the transfer window closes.
Nketiah must leave if we truly wish to sign a new striker. He has not done enough to keep his place in the team and now is a good time to sell him.
Nketiah has to go as he has lost his poachers instinct. He used to be a penalty squatter and time his runs into the box, but he has lost that edge in this Arsenal style of play and needs a new team that plays a different style.
To replace him, we need a more Henry or Bergkamp, technical style of striker. Osimhen does not fit the 180 page attribute for this Arsenal team, and I will tell you why.
There are a lot of strikers mentioned that have really only been consistent for one season only. A quality striker needs to be consistent for at least two seasons and also consistent for his country at international level.
Then there is the players attributes. Is he technical enough to have a high pass completion in the final third of the pitch. Can he easily get tackled and not hold on to the ball. Is he tough enough for the premier League bully boys.
Osimhen gets injured a lot in Italy, a more gentle league than the English premier and his technical attributes are a non fit for Arsenal’s playing style of possession football.
So Osimhen does not fit the profile I just mentioned, which is he is only a one season consistent striker with poor technical skills that gets injured easily.
I would not pay £50 million for him, let alone a laughable £100 million. I think Napoli can’t wait to get rid of him and are hoping some fool comes in without looking at the pros and cons.
Now you can understand why Edu has to read through a 180 page dossier on each player, to ensure they have the right attributes to”fit in” to this Arsenal style and system of play.
So next time you see Arsenal linked with an overpriced striker, think of all the attributes I have just mentioned. It is not a case of just scoring goals for an inferior team or league.
He may score goals but he may also cost other players not to score because of his poor passing and giving the ball away etc.. so we may end up with less overall team goals from other players.
I have only seen one striker in the right age bracket that fits the profile and that’s the German player of the year “Wirtz” of course Mbappe being unavailable.