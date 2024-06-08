Which home-grown player is most likely to leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal is poised to offload at least one homegrown player in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta continues to refine his squad.

The Gunners have made significant investments to secure several top talents in recent transfer windows.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, who has been excelling as the club’s manager, Arsenal is receiving ample support to sustain their progress.

This summer, Arsenal must sell players to generate funds for potential acquisitions, which may come at inflated costs given the club’s status as one of England’s top teams.

Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are three homegrown talents who have struggled to secure consistent playing time as the team evolves.

While all three have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, it’s probable that Arsenal will retain at least one of them.

According to a report from Football Insider, Nketiah is the likeliest candidate to depart, as he has not fulfilled expectations, and Arsenal is expected to recruit a new goalscorer before the transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah must leave if we truly wish to sign a new striker. He has not done enough to keep his place in the team and now is a good time to sell him.

