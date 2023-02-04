Which is Arsenal’s best defensive addition this season? Saliba or Zinchenko?

Apart from Newcastle, Arsenal is the most defensive team in the Premier League this season, having conceded only 16 goals (4 more than Newcastle).

Obviously, one might wonder what has changed with Arsenal’s defence this season. There are two differences between Arsenal’s defence this term and last season. The arrival of William Saliba and Oleksander Zinchenk changed everything. So, of the duo, who has impressed you?

William Saliba has been a vital player for Arsenal, and his impact has been felt despite his young age. He has been Mikel Arteta’s main defender and has been unbeatable by most forwards and wingers in the league.

He has played an important role in the team, and his outstanding performance this season may see him named to the Premier League team of the season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the other hand, has been a standout player for Arsenal, and the difference he has made for the team is incredible.

He joined the Gunners in the summer from Manchester City in the English Premier League, and he has already settled in at the Emirates.

1. Creating 1v1 Positions For Saka & Martinelli By Using Inverted-Back :

Ben White makes the back three and Zinchenko comes to midfield as a inverted-back. The first main of using inverted-backs is creating 1v1 positions

for Saka and Martinelli to benefit from their 1v1 ability.+ pic.twitter.com/RBDIOgK9Mr — Between The Lines – Tactical Analysis (@betweenthline) January 29, 2023

Zinchenko has primarily played as a left-back for Arsenal, but due to his exceptional technical ability, he has a way in which during matches he also gets to play in midfield and occasionally forward in attack. He has proven to be difficult to beat for most forwards, allowing him to emerge as a key member of the squad.

So, which of the two new vArsenal defenders is the most important, in your opinion?

Daniel O

——————————————————–