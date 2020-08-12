Which Juventus stars should Arsenal demand in Lacazette swap deal?

Juventus are believed to be eyeing a move for Alexandre Lacazette this summer, but are said to be hoping to agree some sort of swap deal in order to stretch their transfer budget.

TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Arsenal have been offered Douglas Costa as part of the deal to sign our French striker, and that we are considering this as a possibility, but should Arsenal consider alternatives?

The Old Lady have a number of players in their squad who deserve more minutes than they are currently getting, who could well play a role in our side.

As much as I’ve been an admirer of Douglas over the years, he has done nothing of note over the last two seasons, and with Willian believed to have signed, as well as Nicolas Pepe already in the squad, his signature isn’t guaranteed to bring any form of improvement to our side.

The areas that we do need to concentrate on this summer however are our central defence and central midfielder roles, and Juve have spares in both departments.

Daniele Rugani was limited to only seven Serie A starts this season, with only three more appearances coming from the bench, despite being a highly experienced and competent defender. I would love to see him added to our options, with him being an upgrade on the majority of our CBs.

Juve have already agreed a swap deal with Barcelona which will see Miralem Pjanic move to Spain, with Arthur moving in the opposite direction, and this could well limit Aaron Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot further, with neither cementing themselves in the first team this term.

Wages could well be an issue with either midfield options above, with both having left their previous clubs on a free transfer, which allows them to demand higher wages due to the lack of a transfer fee to be paid, and the defender could well be the most viable option.

Could Arsenal demand a fair fee and Deniele Rugani for Lacazette?

Patrick