Which key player should Arsenal sell to revitalise the team?

Arsenal may have to sell one of their top stars to improve their squad, and pundit Adrien Clarke has made a suggestion.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice last season, but they could only secure David Raya on an initial loan deal, indicating that they may not have significant funds available.

While it remains unclear how much they can spend in the summer, one area they need to address is their right-wing position.

Bukayo Saka is the only strong option they have in that position, and they must be willing to spend to sign a quality backup for the Englishman. Reports have linked them with a move for Pedro Neto, among others.

To raise enough funds to address all their personnel problems, Arsenal may need to sell players, and Clarke suggests that Martinelli could be one of them.

He said on the Handbrake Off Podcast: “I’m going to throw a bomb in there. We don’t have the backup on the right for Saka, so do you sell big? Do you sell Jesus or Martinelli for a massive fee to buy someone who can compete with Saka or be a good stand-in on the other side. It’s an option.

“I’m not saying I want it to happen, but sometimes you have to sell someone really good to regenerate the team, it wouldn’t shock me. I don’t want Martinelli to go, but off the back of the season he’s had, it wouldn’t be the shock of the century for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been one of our most important players, but even he would understand if we decided to sell him because the team will always evolve, and anyone could pay the price.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.