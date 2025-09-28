Which landmark could Bukayo Saka reach against Newcastle?

Bukayo Saka could potentially reach a significant personal milestone with a goal contribution against Newcastle United later today. The Gunners are set to take on the Magpies and will be counting on a number of players to be in top form. One such player is Bukayo Saka and, if he manages to score or assist, he will reach a significant landmark in his Arsenal career.

Saka closing in on century of goal contributions

The 24-year-old is currently a single goal contribution away from reaching 100 goals and assists in the Premier League for Arsenal. He has scored 54 goals and contributed 45 assists in England’s top flight since making his debut in the 2018-19 campaign. His development has been on a steady trajectory ever since. The England international has established himself as a world-class player in this Arsenal side and is even part of the leadership group at the club. Last season, his absence was keenly felt during his long-term injury, a testament to his importance to this Arsenal team.

Speaking about the record, Mikel Arteta told Arsenal media: “100, 101 and 102, hopefully on Sunday! I think that is in less than 200 games as well, which is a really impressive record. That tells you again, when we talk about consistency of attacking players, creative players, that is very rare to find. And at his age especially, more. But that is the talent that we have.”

Arsenal need Saka to shine at St James’ Park

The England international winger has only scored once in the league this campaign, with the goal coming in matchday two against Leeds United. He is currently building fitness after returning from an injury last week, but he should be in line to start against Newcastle. The Gunners will be counting on their talisman for goals, especially against such a difficult opponent. Arsenal’s chances of winning will be boosted if a player like Saka performs. He has been very consistent in these kinds of matches throughout his Arsenal career, and fans will be hoping he turns up once again.

What do you think, Gooners? Will Saka reach the landmark today?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…