Which Liverpool players Arsenal must watch out for this afternoon

Liverpool’s danger men

As we welcome Klopp and Liverpool to The Emirates for the first time in 2024, we’re set to see an action-packed game, and as everyone knows, in an FA Cup game, anything can happen. Arsenal is coming off a challenging period in their season and will be looking to bounce back, and tonight’s game is the perfect opportunity to do so. Arsenal knows all about the FA Cup and will be well-prepared for the game, but with plenty of injuries and absentees, we could be looking at a very interesting match. Here’s who I think we need to keep an eye on tonight.

First up is Darwin Nunez. Now, I know he hasn’t had the perfect season and gets a lot of stick for his somewhat lack of clinical shooting. However, recently, he has come into form and seems to have taken some of the criticism personally. Having picked up two assists and a goal in his last 5 games, with Salah away at AFCON, he could be the main danger man up front. Although he sometimes doesn’t get the ball on target, he always seems to be in the right places, so Gabriel and Saliba must concentrate, or he could punish us.

Secondly, another forward, Diogo Jota. Jota has only recently returned from injury, but he is already making an impact on their forward line, picking up a goal against Burnley in his first game back and an assist against Newcastle in their 4-2 victory. Jota has always been a dangerous forward, with a way of dropping his shoulder and beating his man. He’s also a very good crosser and passer of the ball and will be constantly moving to try to create for his fellow forwards. If he’s at his best, he will be very hard to stop, and hopefully, Zinchenko is fit enough to play because he could be a menace down that right wing.

Lastly, and the same as last time, Trent Alexander-Arnold, a man who’s been in great form recently, probably being the standout player in their last 5 games and picking up 3 assists along the way. Trent is not only good at defending, but when he drops into midfield, he can be hard to stop. He has great vision and will be looking to ping the ball forward and catch Arsenal on the break. I think Rice and Jorginho will be crucial against a player like him and will need to try to stop him from getting in the mood and confident.

If we can manage to stop these three avenues, it leaves us with a bigger chance of walking away as winners. This could be a game of chess and a match where whoever doesn’t concentrate enough loses out—a big game and hopefully, a first win for 2024 for Arteta and his Arsenal squad.

What are your thoughts, Gooners? Who are Liverpool’s dangerous men?

Daisy Mae

