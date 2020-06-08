Which Man City stars should Arsenal target if they fail appeal?

Manchester’s appeal is set to begin today, with the decision to decide whether UEFA will able to uphold the two-year ban that was given to them for breaches in Financial Fair Play regulartions.

Should the ban be upheld, they will find themselves excluding from the next two European competitions, which will not only allow their rivals to profit from an easier ride to qualification, but the decision may also see an exodus of stars.

Ally McCoist is the latest to come out and claim that players could opt for the exit door, with the Sun reporting that stars could claim a breach of contract in order to quit the club.

“It could well be the break up of the team.” “The players will want to play top level as long as they can.” “It could have a massive bearing on #MCFC’s future.” Ally McCoist feels that the CAS ruling on Man City could change the club drastically Thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/RMQgJnHeNa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 8, 2020

With a possible exodus from the Citizens, you have to consider which key players could well become available in the coming window, and while their better players will no doubt have a number of potential clubs, we may have a secret weapon in our bid to sign them.

Mikel Arteta is believed to have an immense impact as coach at the club, with him credited with working closely with a number of players on improving their all-round game.

At Arsenal in only a short time we have also seen vast improvements from players, and the City stars may well be keen for a reunion.

Our club may have to loosen the purse strings on our wage bill to bring in some of their stars however, but should they demand to leave on grounds of a breach of contract, we could get the deals over the line without having to pay a penny to their club.

Raheem Sterling was one of the players who is believed to have worked closely with Arteta, and his form has dipped significantly sine the Spaniard left City to join Arsenal. I feel like his wage demands would rule us out of such a capture however, although his position is one where we are curerntly stacked, but he would no doubt be top addition.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva do not play the same role, but are both top level midfielders, and could well fill two roles that we are likely to need to improve in the coming window.

Aymeric Laporte is another player who could no doubt add to our squad, albeit in a role where we currently have a number of options. We may well be making a number of changes in defence in the coming window, with as many as four centre-backs having all been linked with moves, and Aymeric would also suit Arteta’s want of bringing in a left-footed option at centre-back.

Could we realistically sign any of the above if City fail in their appeal, and players push to leave on grounds of a breach of contract? Which other players should have been named?

Patrick