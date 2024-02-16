Which Man United players could threaten Arsenal Women’s chances tomorrow?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad face off against 4th on the table Manchester United on Saturday, in what should be an action-packed game for both parties. Both teams are in desperate need of the three points, as the second half to the season has left both looking a little shaky at times. Both need as many points as they can get, if they want to continue to challenge for silverware this season.

United are on a run of winning games, winning their last 3, and will be feeling confident. They will likely want revenge for Cloe Lacasse’s late equaliser, in the dying seconds of the game back in October last year, which ended in a 2-2 draw. United have a lot of quality players and here’s three I think that we will need to watch out for on Saturday.

First of all, former Gunner Nikita Parris has been on fire this season for United, and has taken up the role Alessia Russo left when she joined us. She’s scored 15 goals and 2 assists in all competitions this season, and is probably their most dangerous player in front of goal. She’s clinical and strong and will look to punish us on the counter attack, and set pieces. She’s dangerous in front of goal and always seems to get the ball in the back of the net when United need it most. Our backline will have to stay concentrated, and watch her, as she could quickly punish us in front of goal, and is also very good at linking up play and creating for her fellow teammates.

Next one to keep an eye on is Geyse Ferreira, The 25-year-old Brazilian forward has also looked dangerous this season. Joining United from Barcelona in the summer, she’s been one of their most dangerous players going forward. Playing as a striker at Barcelona she was dominant, but United’s head coach Marc Skinner has had her playing on the wing for the Red Devils, making her goal count not as high as it could be. But she creates lost of chances from down the wing, with her fast pace and tricky skills. Although her preferred position would be a centre forward, she’s grown into the winger role, and has a great relationship with Parris – the pair are always a threat when pushing forward.

And lastly, Mary Earps, a player we all know a lot about and, not long ago, she was a key target for Arsenal’s recruitment team. Earps has had a good season and has lately looked to be back at her best, after a somewhat tough start to the season. She’s been named the best for a reason, and always seems to be at her best when facing Arsenal! She’s had 5 clean sheets this season, which I’m sure she would admit herself, isn’t her best, but she has saved United countless times throughout the season. Our attackers will need to be at their very best, and make it hard for the Lionesses number one, if we want to walk away with the three points.

What’re your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone else you’d throw in there?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

