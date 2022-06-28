Which midfielder should Arsenal sign? I want this versatile ex-LIverpool star…

What player would you Gooners like to see in an Arsenal shirt? (opinion)
There are many fans who have opinions on what players would be great additions for their own teams, and as all fans are entitled to their own opinions I want to have my say on one of the players I believe would be a great addition to our squad..
As fans of football and the Premier League, he wouldn’t be unknown as he spent four seasons at Liverpool and is known to be a versatile and quality player.
So, in my opinion one player we should be looking at to add to our squad is Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can.
He can be deployed in midfield and also across any part of the defence when called upon, but he also can score a few goals when given the chance, and some of those he has scored have been absolute beauties!
Can has experience playing in England, Italy and now Germany where he is currently based, but he is a highly experienced player who can only get better and at 28 years old he would be an absolutely great addition to any squad, especially now that five substitutions are going to be allowed. Even having him as an option on the bench would not be the worst thing.
Can’s attitude to the beautiful game and his passion for football is a rarity, as not all footballers have that sort of attitude and although he can make some silly tackles at times, well who doesn’t nowadays, there is no denying his talent and ability.
His gameplay at times can be equivalent to that of Mesut Ozil, in terms of seeing things that not all players can, his eye for a pass is Ozil level and his game play too. The height he was blessed with also adds something which makes him an aerial threat both defensively and attacking wise too.
Although he had a tough time last season with regards to injuries and not always being selected for Dortmund, while at Liverpool and during his time at Juventus, he was an ever present in the squad and as uncertainty looms for him at Dortmund, it would be a steal if Arsenal made a move for him, and maybe the player himself would not be opposed to the move if he could be guaranteed game time, given that, I am sure he would want to make the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup.
His stats show he has 10 goals in 115 appearance for Liverpool, four goals in 37 appearances for Juventus and eight goals in 64 appearances so far for Dortmund and the fact that he can pop up with a goal at any given time is also a bonus.
But if he can help the team remain solid defensively as well as offer something refreshing in attack then having him as an addition would not be the worst thing!
So if Arteta and Edu are listening it may be worth looking at Can, because, lets face it, why would you want to let a player of that calibre pass you by, especially if it can be a genuine option…
Just a thought and we can but dream..
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think he is more of a DM than an offensive-minded midfielder. We’ve got similar CDMs in Partey, Elneny, Lokonga, Azeez and Akinola
I’d prefer Nathan Ake, because he:
– Is homegrown
– Has plenty of experience in EPL
– Worked with Arteta
– Is left-footed and versatile
– Is faster and taller than Lisandro Martinez
I completely agree. Emry Can would be Incroyable. Only 16mill and only 150k p/w. Much better than Fofana and Doucoure. Artedu get it done today
“only” 150k pw?
Sacre bleu.
OT slightl, but re this in the article:
“Can’s attitude to the beautiful game and his passion for football is a rarity…”
My understanding is that “the beautiful game” doesn’t refer to football – or at least, not all.any football – but to ginga (pronounced “jinga”) which is the street football in the Brazilian favelas (slums)?
Emphasis on high technical skills, dribbling etc.
Sorry the second post wasn’t meant to be a reply to faifan’s post.
Football has always been referred to as the beautiful game for as long as I can remember.
Stuart Hall, an English football commentator, used it as far back as 1958. Hall admired Peter Doherty and was the first to use that expression when he went to see Manchester City play at Maine Road and used the term “The Beautiful Game” to describe Doherty’s style of play.but it was Pelé’s autobiography in 1977″Pelé and the beautiful game” that cemented it.
Good player, who has played In the EPL before with Liverpool, although he did pick up quite a few injuries in his time there. We should be looking at his teammate Florian Neuhaus, Good passer and does his defensive duty too.
* correction, Neuhaus from Borussia Monchengladbach
Our biggest problem tail end of last season was the drop-off in quality from some of our first choice options to our cover options when first choice isn’t available. This was particularly noticeable in the case of Partey, where the stats show that we went from winning about 70-80% of games with him, to losing 70-80% of games without him.
Pretty much every play we make goes through Partey, so this isn’t surprising, given the paucity of our cover options. Whoever we buy, they have to be good enough at the defensive role that they’ll do a better job than Elnenny or Lokonga. We aren’t going to get that if we go out and buy someone who’s content to be a reserve defensive midfielder. The quality of player that we need is someone who wants to start every game.
As such, I’d be looking for an 8 who can slot in next to Odergaard, but who we can also drop back into the no. 6 role if Partey’s injured. I’d be okay with keeping Xhaka as a bench option until Patino/Azeez have matured enough to succeed him.
My choice would have been Bruno Guimares, but we screwed the pooch over that one. Next for me (realistically speaking) would be Fabian Ruiz. Short contract, can play that kind of defensive-minded 8 role, can break lines, carry the ball forward and could drop in as a 6 (or a double pivot alongside Xhaka) if needs be.
very sensible post. Could not agree more on the importance of finding a better backup for Partey. Not having one cost us 4th. I also think we need to rest Partey a lot and give him only 70 minutes often, given his injury tendencies. So a top “backup” is crucial.
Declan Rice
Not a bad thought. I’m not clear on what DM options are available in the current market though (apart from versatile options like Martinez).
I’m assuming no-one is thinking of paying top dollar to prise someone away from their club when they’re not for sale, since we’d have heard about it by now.
If the post above is right though (that his wages are £150k a week) that might be an issue. It’s not cheap looking at the list of Arsenal salaries.
Can is a good player, no doubt, but quite injury prone. My options would be Zinzencko, someone who can play LB, LWB and left midfield and Tielemans, a quality player, good both defensively and offensively.
Admin how do a get to write an article? Haha bro going to German at that age means he cashed in his a retirement plan can’t get players like that back to premier league he was never a great player at Liverpool or juve so let him retire in peace dortmund is his best right now.
Yes a very good palyer but I think that now we are behaving like a top club again, I would go for Rice or Bellingham. Qulaity for the future and their prices will still rise. I do like Martinez and he would save us money. We need to clear out Bellerin and Soares plus Maitland Niles. We should also stick out for a top price for Leno. Do not sell Danny Ballard he is the nearest to a home grown Adams we have!
You may get lucky over Ballard due to his move to Burnley being off as ” terms could not be agreed.”
Super talented player, but not one I’d chase after now. One of those who could have been massive but for one reason or another, be it injuries or something else, hasn’t made the most of his ability. Still a very good player, though.