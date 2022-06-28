Which midfielder should Arsenal sign? I want this versatile ex-LIverpool star…

What player would you Gooners like to see in an Arsenal shirt? (opinion)

There are many fans who have opinions on what players would be great additions for their own teams, and as all fans are entitled to their own opinions I want to have my say on one of the players I believe would be a great addition to our squad..

As fans of football and the Premier League, he wouldn’t be unknown as he spent four seasons at Liverpool and is known to be a versatile and quality player.

So, in my opinion one player we should be looking at to add to our squad is Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can.

He can be deployed in midfield and also across any part of the defence when called upon, but he also can score a few goals when given the chance, and some of those he has scored have been absolute beauties!

Can has experience playing in England, Italy and now Germany where he is currently based, but he is a highly experienced player who can only get better and at 28 years old he would be an absolutely great addition to any squad, especially now that five substitutions are going to be allowed. Even having him as an option on the bench would not be the worst thing.

Can’s attitude to the beautiful game and his passion for football is a rarity, as not all footballers have that sort of attitude and although he can make some silly tackles at times, well who doesn’t nowadays, there is no denying his talent and ability.

His gameplay at times can be equivalent to that of Mesut Ozil, in terms of seeing things that not all players can, his eye for a pass is Ozil level and his game play too. The height he was blessed with also adds something which makes him an aerial threat both defensively and attacking wise too.

Although he had a tough time last season with regards to injuries and not always being selected for Dortmund, while at Liverpool and during his time at Juventus, he was an ever present in the squad and as uncertainty looms for him at Dortmund, it would be a steal if Arsenal made a move for him, and maybe the player himself would not be opposed to the move if he could be guaranteed game time, given that, I am sure he would want to make the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup.

His stats show he has 10 goals in 115 appearance for Liverpool, four goals in 37 appearances for Juventus and eight goals in 64 appearances so far for Dortmund and the fact that he can pop up with a goal at any given time is also a bonus.

But if he can help the team remain solid defensively as well as offer something refreshing in attack then having him as an addition would not be the worst thing!

So if Arteta and Edu are listening it may be worth looking at Can, because, lets face it, why would you want to let a player of that calibre pass you by, especially if it can be a genuine option…

Just a thought and we can but dream..

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

