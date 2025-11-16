Which MLS Players Could Boost Arsenal’s Future?

For Arsenal, the quest to return to the summit of English and European football continues with an emphasis on smart recruitment. While the Premier League’s elite often shop in traditional markets across Europe and South America, Major League Soccer has quietly evolved into a source of emerging talent, both affordable and ready to contribute.

In 2025, the MLS featured several standout performers who could feasibly make the jump to Arsenal’s high-octane, possession-based system. Here’s a look at which MLS players could truly boost the Gunners’ future odds.

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Anders Dreyer, San Diego FC’s standout forward, was named to Major League Soccer’s Best XI for the 2025 season one day after earning the MLS Newcomer of the Year award. The Danish attacker quickly became the key player in San Diego’s attack and one of the most productive players in the league, showing how much the level of play in MLS has improved.

In 2025, Dreyer led MLS with 17 assists and scored 19 goals, proving his ability to both create and finish. For Arsenal, he would bring balance and versatility to the front line. His intelligence, work rate, and quality in the final third would strengthen the attack and fit naturally into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

FC Cincinnati’s Brazilian midfielder was named to the 2025 Major League Soccer Best XI after scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. His technical skill and vision made him one of the league’s most effective playmakers and a key part of Cincinnati’s attack.

He is known for controlling the tempo of games and creating chances through quick, precise passing. His ability to find space and deliver quality balls in the final third sets him apart from most MLS midfielders. For Arsenal, Evander would bring creativity and control in midfield. He could rotate with Martin Ødegaard and offer another reliable option to help the team break down deep defensive setups with his passing and composure.

Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

Denis Bouanga, LAFC’s star forward, delivered another outstanding season in 2025, finishing as a Golden Boot contender with 26 goals and 9 assists. His pace, power, and precision in front of the goal made him one of the most dangerous attacking players in Major League Soccer.

Bouanga also became just the ninth player in MLS history to score at least 10 goals in the MLS Cup Playoffs, underscoring his ability to perform under high pressure. His performances earned him a place on the 2025 MLS Best XI, marking his third consecutive selection with LAFC.

For Arsenal, Bouanga would bring proven end product and speed on the wings. His direct style and goal-scoring instincts would complement Arsenal’s possession-based attack by adding a more aggressive transition threat. Bouanga’s experience and consistency would make him a strong candidate to provide depth and competition at the wide forward position.

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Carles Gil, captain of the New England Revolution, continued to prove his quality as one of Major League Soccer’s top creative midfielders in 2025. He finished the season with 10 goals and 9 assists and maintained a strong FotMob rating of 7.87, reflecting his consistent influence on games. Known for his vision, close control, and composure under pressure, Gil remains a reliable source of creativity and leadership in midfield.

For Arsenal, Gil would offer valuable experience and calmness on the ball. His ability to control tempo and pick precise passes in tight spaces would help the team break down compact defensive setups. While he may not represent a long-term option, his intelligence and technical skill would provide short-term depth and stability in the attacking midfield role.

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Sam Surridge had an excellent 2025 season, finishing second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 25 goals and earning a nomination as a finalist for the league’s MVP award. His consistency and sharp finishing made him one of the most reliable forwards in Major League Soccer.

Surridge is a strong, physical center-forward who plays well with his back to goal and poses a constant aerial threat. His ability to hold up play and finish chances inside the box made him a key part of Nashville’s attack throughout the season.

For Arsenal, Surridge would offer a more traditional striker option. His height, strength, and penalty-box instincts would add variety to the team’s forward line and provide a helpful alternative to the current attacking setup, especially with summer recruit Viktor Gyokeres still finding his goal-scoring boots in the Premier League.

Final Thoughts

Major League Soccer has become a strong and competitive league that develops players ready for top-level football. For Arsenal, signing players like Anders Dreyer or Evander would be a smart and affordable way to add quality to the squad. The MLS could be a useful market for finding skilled players who can grow and succeed in the Premier League.