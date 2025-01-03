Which movement could Arsenal Women see in the transfer window, with Renee at the helm?

Arsenal Women’s winter transfer window for the 2024-25 season is set to be an intriguing period for our Gunners as they look to strengthen their squad and challenge for titles. The window opened on 1st January and will close on 30th January at 11pm UK time.

Our Gunners have been active in recent winter windows, bringing in players like Emily Fox and Kathrine Kuhl in previous years. This season, Arsenal may need to address some key areas to bolster their squad depth and quality.

One potential outgoing transfer could be Kathrine Kuhl. The 21-year-old Danish midfielder has struggled for game time this season, making only a brief seven-minute appearance in the league, and 19 minutes across all competitions. With the Euros approaching, Kuhl may seek a loan move to gain more playing time and maintain her place in the Denmark national team. Everton, where Kuhl previously spent some time on loan, are said to be very keen to secure the youngster’s services.

Another player who might be on the move is young attacker Freya Godfrey. The 19-year-old could benefit from a loan spell to gain more first-team experience. Other Academy youngsters may well also go out on loan for the same reason.

On the incoming front, Arsenal may look to strengthen their midfield and attack. The club has been linked with Keira Walsh, with some suggesting she could be a transfer opportunity the Gunners can’t ignore. Adding a player of Walsh’s caliber could significantly boost Arsenal’s title chances.

The departure of Vivianne Miedema to Manchester City earlier in the season was a significant loss for Arsenal. While they’ve already brought in Mariona Caldentey from Barcelona to bolster the attack, they might still be in the market for additional firepower.

Arsenal’s transfer strategy will likely focus on addressing any weaknesses in the squad while also planning for the future. With interim-manager Renee Slegers at the helm, what can fans expect and will she be given free-reign as our Gunners aim to challenge for the WSL title and make a strong showing in European competitions?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Where do you think we should be focussing our efforts?

