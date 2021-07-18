Which “new faces” are Arsenal expecting ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Florida?

It has been a quite underwhelming transfer window for Arsenal fans so far, and the only player that has already been officially announced is Nuno Tavares, who actually played in yesterday’s friendly against Rangers, but the fact remains that we are only halfway through the window at the moment.
Ideally, we would have preferred to get as many of our targets on board well before our opening game against Brentford on the 13th August so they could be integrated into the squad and get some training in Arteta’s tactics, and the Spaniard has now given fans some hope that we will have some more announcements before the Gunners fly to America next week.
Arteta told Arsenal.com after the Rangers match when asked about the Florida trip: “Now a little bit of recovery. We trained really hard, played two games, and now we’re going to be travelling to America in the next week. We didn’t have any injuries which is really positive in the first week. We’re going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive.”
The first names Arsenal fans are going to say will be Albert Sambi Lokonga as a certainty, but could it be Ben White that would be finalised before going on tour? Or perhaos Edu and Arteta are setting up a big surprise for us to put us all in a much more postive mood for the new season.
We certainly hope so…
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arteta will succeed at Arsenal ,he is nice coach after what I am seeing in transfer, addition of Naves,Gk and,RB will rescue his position, make use of Auba, Balocona ,martenell and add Laca One year contract he was our top scorers last season.we can’t put all mongoose on our basket at one time.we can build again upfront in January after seeing deep between two who can move on, Again you need to change captain give to either Gabriel or Tieny becouse it afacted Auba performance and is also soft to be
If Ben White plays, I think he’s going to be an RB in Arteta’s dynamic 4-2-3-1 formation. He can cut inside occasionally to be the right CB and right DM, similar to what Chambers did in 2021
About Lokonga, I’m not sure whether he can play better than Maitland-Niles or not, in left DM position
So we have just payed 50 million on a CB to play him as a RB ?why wouldn’t we just pay 50 million for a world class RB
Actally it needs to be given to another person be it tierny or evn gabriel
I think Arteta should sign Madison inorder to fight for top position and even win trophies
I cant see Albert being a starter 1st thing.He will need time,looks like a decent player tho from what iv seen of him.Arsenal desperately need to replace Xhaka if they are to significantly change there midfielder fortunes for the better.dont get me wrong he is a decent player and Arsenal miss him when he dosent play but in order for Arsenal to move forward quicker(in every way)we need someone more Athletic and quicker on the ball.we must be careful tho as losing side show bob and the swiss will hurt the long part of our game.these two are or were our (only)main long ballers.i guess Bissouma (sorry about spellings)fr Brighton would be a decent replacement not sure about his passing tho.id be quite happy with that announcement.we generally dont sign many Italians so cant see loci being signed.hopfully Edu will surprise us all!im definitely happier now the Ben White deal is done its an upgrade and Arsenal need a lot of those!
Is the money spent wisely on n Ben white while MF positions are a priority? Arsenal need 2 good MF one of them a goal scoring & then a backup Keeper. Rest of the positions should be based on replacement or bargain buy.
Arsenal are prepared to spend bigger than ever this summer plus they have so many player’s to move on which is also extra money to spend.i know how bad last season was but im quite excited.Ben White is an upgrade what ever position he plays in at the back.
I’m rooting for Teun Koopmeiners to replace Xhaka ( an Upgrade I believe).
We need Arsene Wenger around Arsenal. I don’t think it was a good idea to let him go for good