Which “new faces” are Arsenal expecting ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Florida?

It has been a quite underwhelming transfer window for Arsenal fans so far, and the only player that has already been officially announced is Nuno Tavares, who actually played in yesterday’s friendly against Rangers, but the fact remains that we are only halfway through the window at the moment.

Ideally, we would have preferred to get as many of our targets on board well before our opening game against Brentford on the 13th August so they could be integrated into the squad and get some training in Arteta’s tactics, and the Spaniard has now given fans some hope that we will have some more announcements before the Gunners fly to America next week.

Arteta told Arsenal.com after the Rangers match when asked about the Florida trip: “Now a little bit of recovery. We trained really hard, played two games, and now we’re going to be travelling to America in the next week. We didn’t have any injuries which is really positive in the first week. We’re going to have some new faces arriving probably, so very positive.”

The first names Arsenal fans are going to say will be Albert Sambi Lokonga as a certainty, but could it be Ben White that would be finalised before going on tour? Or perhaos Edu and Arteta are setting up a big surprise for us to put us all in a much more postive mood for the new season.

We certainly hope so…