Which of Arsenal Women’s 6 goals against Leicester was your favourite? (with video)

What a game Arsenal Women had on Sunday against Leicester, when our Gunners came back from going 2-0 down to finish the game 6-2 up.

After going two goals down to Leicester in the first half, Arsenal Women proceeded to score four goals within 12 minutes through Cloe Lacasse, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo and Victoria Pelova, before Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig capped off our Gunners come-back with a fifth and sixth.

Arsenal’s Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova was awarded Player of the Match. But who, in your opinion, provided the best goal of the match? It’s a difficult one I agree!

Have a look at the highlights below, to help you out.

My choice for Goal of the Match is Cloe Lacasse. Lacasse lit the touch-paper on Arsenal’s comeback, scoring our Gunners first goal in the 49th minute. Speaking after the match, Lacasse is ecstatic!

“On this team, we just have so much talent right? From the starting XI to the bench, we have so much talent, so we knew that we could bring so much more in the second half.

“And once we got that first goal, the confidence just started to build and then we were able to put six away. So it’s an incredible night for us to turn it around.”

“I just think sometimes a goal doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t have to be beautiful. Those gritty goals, they count so we’ll take those gritty goals any day. I’m just glad I was able to contribute and help the team today and get that victory.”

So what was your favourite goal Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….