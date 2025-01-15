Which of Arsenal Women’s Young Guns could be in the move in this transfer window?

What Arsenal Women will do in this winter transfer window is something Gooners have been speculating about. Last winter, the club surprised us with an out-of-the-blue move for North Carolina Courage right-back Emily Fox. Fox has been a revelation at Arsenal. Could the club repeat such a deal?

Interim manager Renee Slegers hinted that Arsenal Women weren’t pressed to make any signings this winter, though she suggested they always want to get better, hinting they might take advantage of a transfer opportunity.

It has been suggested that Arsenal have a mysterious NWSL winger in their sights. We will have to wait and see if that deal goes through or not.

That said, as much as there might be incomings, it is being reported that there will be some outgoings. The BBC‘s Emma Sanders reports that there may be exits involving young Gunners. She suggests senior stars returning from injury would see the upcoming youngsters allowed to leave to seek game time, stating “It is expected that a couple of Arsenal’s young players are set to go out on loans for the remainder of the season, with Amanda Ilestedt and Victoria Pelova both expected to make their returns soon.”

Michelle Agyemang is on loan to Brighton & HA for the season. One Gunner who is certainly leaving the club on a temporary loan exit is Freya Godfrey, who has made 2 senior Arsenal appearances. Sanders says she is set to join Championship side London City Lionesses, alongside fellow Gunner Teyah Goldie.

It’s great to see where this Arsenal team is—they have quality players for the moment who they can count on, and promising prospects who are leaving temporarily to develop and return ready to play for the badge.

Renee Slegers’ squad management these last few months has been incredible. She’s really gotten the best out of the team. Even if a marquee signing isn’t made this winter, this Arsenal team has it in them to push and fight for glory.

What are you thoughts Gooners? Who else could be on the move?

