Which of Arsenal’s 30-strong “unsustainable” squad should be leaving this summer?

Arteta has 30 players who wish to be in his squad next season These 30 include:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Runarsson, Karl Hein and Matt Turner

Defenders: Cedric Soares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Marquinhos, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Kai Havertz

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, and Folarin Balogun

As all these players seek to play a massive part for Arsenal next season, Arteta has a warning for some of them. The Spaniard has claimed that some of these players will have to go, as he feels the squad, as big as it is, is unbearable, and players need to make way for the other deals he wants to close.

“We have 30 players here, which is unsustainable, and obviously, the market is still open,” Arteta said, as per Sky Sports. “Things can happen, but we are prepared.

“We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment; we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I’m really pleased with the team.”

It will be interesting to see which of the 30 players mentioned above will leave. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, heavily linked with exits, look set to stay. That leaves Alex Runarsson, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, and Marquinhos (who will probably leave on a loan deal) as prime candidates for exits.

And of course we are still hoping Arteta still has a few more deals coming in, so maybe more that a few of these will have to make way this summer,..

Darren N

