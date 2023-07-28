Which of Arsenal’s 30-strong “unsustainable” squad should be leaving this summer?

Arteta has 30 players who wish to be in his squad next season These 30 include:
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Runarsson, Karl Hein and Matt Turner
Defenders: Cedric Soares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney.
Midfielders: Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Marquinhos, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Kai Havertz
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, and Folarin Balogun
As all these players seek to play a massive part for Arsenal next season, Arteta has a warning for some of them. The Spaniard has claimed that some of these players will have to go, as he feels the squad, as big as it is, is unbearable, and players need to make way for the other deals he wants to close.
“We have 30 players here, which is unsustainable, and obviously, the market is still open,” Arteta said, as per Sky Sports. “Things can happen, but we are prepared.
“We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment; we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I’m really pleased with the team.”
It will be interesting to see which of the 30 players mentioned above will leave. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, heavily linked with exits, look set to stay. That leaves Alex Runarsson, Folarin Balogun, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding, and Marquinhos (who will probably leave on a loan deal) as prime candidates for exits.
And of course we are still hoping Arteta still has a few more deals coming in, so maybe more that a few of these will have to make way this summer,..
Darren N
No mention of nuno tavarez??or has he left already???
Runarsson, Pepe, Soares and Sambi-Lokonga didn’t travel to the US, so I bet they got transfer-listed by Arsenal
We also haven’t seen Elneny and Tavares play in pre-season yet, so they could also get shipped out
Holding, Trusty, Tierney, Marquinhos, Nketiah and Balogun had limited game time in pre-season as compared to our main players, so we may hear some bids for them before the transfer window closes
We have a great squad capable of winning the league even after some reductions on the list.
The only thing missing and the difference between winning the league or not is a good striker. A traditional no 9.
The tactic of depending on the whole forward line for goals should be plan B and will be lethal as plan A with a traditional scorer.
Auson trusty too.
among this30 i thin pepe, cedric, runnarsson, holding n sambi should leave and i will b ok with the remaining
trusty, marquinos shud go on loan
Its actually 35 players strong when I did my counting, so a minimum of eleven players may needed to be shave off when you consider another player on the verge of joining Arsenal.
LOAN OUT:
Trusty, Marquinhos
SELL:
Pepe, Taveres, Lokonga, Bologun, Soares, Holding nd Runaarson!
The rest remaining make up the 25man strong needed to be registered I think.
COYG
We can actually do without the following: Turner, Runarsson, Soares, Jorginho, Lukonga, El Neny, Pepe and Jorginho. For good measure and to be frank I would add Nletish and Tavares in there.
Runnarson, Cedric, Pepe, Elneny, Holding, Tavares should be allowed to leave. Sambi and Marquinhos should be sent on loan.
It really does seem Charlie Patino’s time is up in Arsenal. He is a talented kid with a high bar. His contract should be extended and loaned out to a premiership team to gain experience and playing time.
Runnarson, Cedric, Holding, Tavares, Sambi, Nicholas Pepe and Nketiah could make way since they have all been tried but deemed surplus to requirements.
Marquinhos in my opinion is not yet ready and can benefit from another loan.
You could read similar comments for other premier league clubs. The truth is getting rid of players you don’t want is hard. The premier league pays higher wages than anywhere else in Europe and a player can simply pick up his pay cheque until his contract runs out the leave on a free. But fans talk as if getting rid of surplus players was the easiest thing in the world.