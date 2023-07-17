Which of Arsenal’s new arrivals will make the most impact on the team?

With the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, Mikel Arteta has made his three key signings of the summer. Whoever joins after would no doubt be a by-the-way signing.

What a job Mikel Arteta is doing at the Emirates. The Arsenal boss is building one of the deadliest Arsenal teams that he expects to win major trophies in the years to come. This summer’s new arrivals are undoubtedly upgrades to what Arsenal had last season. Havertz takes over the Granit role, Rice takes over the Thomas Partey role, and Timber may be favoured for the right-back role.

The trio slot directly into Arsenal’s line-up, but of the trio, who do you think will make the biggest impact on the team next term?

Declan Rice certainly

There is a doubt about Kai Havertz’s impressing at the Emirates after making the switch, considering his inconsistency at Stamford Bridge. Besides the fact that he still needs time to adjust, he may not be an instant hit at the Emirates and is likely to take time to settle in and grasp Arteta’s tactical wishes, although Ian Wright believes Havertz will be the best signing.

On the other hand, Timber is still young, and though there’s a lot of belief in his capabilities, Arteta may seek to introduce him to the team slowly; it may take him a while to fully establish himself in the pace and rhythm of the PL.

But as for Declan Rice, if he is as good as we used to see him at West Ham, he will be undroppable in Arsenal’s starting 11. He may be the player Arteta looks at when he needs things to happen in midfield.

The ex-Hammer has single-handedly deemed Arsenal’s summer transfer window a success. Had he not joined, whatever moves the Gunners would have made this summer, their transfer window would have been a failure in many eyes. Arteta and Edu wouldn’t have pushed to get him for £105 million if they didn’t believe he wasn’t the man to build around.

Declan Rice, arguably the best central midfielder in the PL, will be the most impactful signing for both Arsenal and the PL. Who says no?

Sam P

