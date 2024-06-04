Which of Arsenal’s released players are we most likely to regret losing in the future?

Out of the 22 players departing, who do I think we might regret?

Arsenal yesterday released a statement on the 22 player’s that are being released this summer transfer window due to end of contacts. A massive amount of players have been let go (including Arsenal women) and with such a hefty list of names, it’s led me to wonder who we might regret leaving in the future. Obviously, the clubs know best most of the time and sometimes players just aren’t working out, but sometimes it comes back to bite clubs, so here’s three names from the list I don’t think we should be letting go.

First up, you can’t go past Vivianne Miedema for the Arsenal Women’s side. Her leaving was such a shock for fans and has been met with different reactions throughout the fanbase. Personally, I think we will regret selling her, she’s top quality and gave all of herself to this Arsenal Women’s side for many years. Obviously, something has gone on behind the scenes and the dynamic just wasn’t working, but I can see her going onto somewhere like Barcelona and smashing it, making us regret not throwing everything we could at her to stay, especially if we get to meet them in the Champions League. Obviously, the club must back themselves and their decisions, but this one hurt and looks to be one we will regret.

Another player who I think we could regret selling is Amario Cozier-Duberry. Granted the club did put him at the bottom of the list saying discussions were still ongoing with Cozier-Duberry who’s contract expires on the 30th of June. The 19-year-old winger had a very good season playing for the Arsenal U-21s, picking up 11 goals and 4 assists in the Premier League 2. He’s got a lot of potential and started every single game in 23/24. Arsenal should and are reportedly trying to lock him down with a new contract, but the young winger might be looking for more playing time and might look somewhere else. He looks to be a great talent, I think locking him down and sending him on loan would be the smartest option, but it all depends on the player.

And finally, another one on the bottom of the list saying discussions were still ongoing, young keeper Karl Hein. Hein will most likely be looking for first team football and considering he’s looking like a very good young keeper, there might be a lot of suiters for him. Hein has become a started for his country Estonia and has had some decent performances away on international duty. With the keeping situation at Arsenal looking like it’s a bit up in the air at the moment, he could look at the situation and just want more for himself. If we can lock him down and send him out on loan, or even use him as the backup for for Raya, that would probably be ideal, but again, this will all come down to the player.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Anyone in the list of 22 you think we will regret selling?

Daisy Mae

