Which of Arsenal’s squad players do you think Arteta will pick to face West Ham tomorrow?

Arsenal’s fixture schedule is becoming extremely congested at the moment with the League and the Champions League, and now we quickly move on to our League Cup Round of 16 clash with West Ham United tomorrow. Having faced Chelsea, Man City and Sevilla, in October Mikel Arteta was happy to make 5 changes for our rout of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United and he will surely make even more changes for this coming game, although I’m sure Arteta will say he is puting out a team he thinks will win anyway.

So, will he be playing some of his breakout youth players like Sagoe (who started in the last round at Brentford), Crozier-Duberry, Nwaneri or Ruell Walters? Or will he put them on the bench for possible minutes after the game is put to bed?

I am 100% certain that Ramsdale will be given a run out and will be desperate to impress. Other squad players I’m expecting to start are Kiwior, Trossard, Smith-Rowe, Cedric Soares and Elneny, and I reckon Eddie Nketiah will also start to see if he can carry on his sudden goalscoring exploits, and I expect Reiss Nelson to shine as a replacement for Saka, who fully deserves a rest.

And I can’t help but wonder if Declan Rice will start the game to give him his chance of a standing ovation from the home fans?

There are certainly many different permutations that Arteta could field, so is anyone brave enough to suggest a starting XI of squad players that will be good enough to win at the London Stadium?

Feel free to put your suggestions below….

