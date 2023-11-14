Analysis: Which of Cesc Fabregas’ former team-mates could end up as Arsenal manager?

Cesc Fabregas has taken his first managerial job at the age of just 36. Como is the club where the midfielder eventually retired last year. Since then, he’s been coaching the youth and reserve sides in Italy.

It’s helped that the Spaniard owns shares in the side 6th in Seria B, a huge incentive in how Dennis Wise tempted our former captain to play in the Italian second division.

Officially, this is just a temporary appointment while the search to replace Moreno Longo is completed. Yet if Fabregas does well there’s no reason why this can’t become a long-term gig.

Having been invited back to Colney by both Arteta and Jack Wilshere, there’s no reason why this can’t be the first step in our ex-skipper being a future Arsenal manager.

This is a man educated by Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola. Like all great players though, it will be about how he deals with teaching talent not as good as he was.

It’s two decades since Arsenal lifted the title. Cesc led several near misses, always the bridesmaid, the face of a young squad who when it mattered lacked the leadership to get over the line (sound similar).

To celebrate a huge moment in Fabregas’ career, we are going to look at every Gunner he played with in the Prem who tried their luck at coaching ……

Lehmann

Arsene Wenger left it too long to trust ex-players to come back and help him on the training pitch. The Invincible keeper was assistant coach for a year before Unai Emery’s arrival meant a massive staff turnerover.

His career in Germany has never recovered from a WhatsApp message he sent, calling a pundit, ‘a quota black guy’.

Ashley Cole

Has followed his friends around, people he can trust to give him opportunities to learn. He worked with former teammate Frank Lampard at Derby, Chelsea and then Everton.

Now has linked up with ex England colleague Wayne Rooney at Birmingham.

Also works with the England Under 21s who lifted the Euros in the summer. It worth remembering Gareth Southgate got the Three Lions senior job by working his way up the FA system.

Vieira

At the time it was believed Vieira was being groomed by Man City to be their future manager, hence opportunities with their underage groups and American franchise.

Showed at Crystal Palace his man management ability to get his players very quickly to understand his ethos and play attractive football.

Steve Parish admits panicking when sacking Vieira but with no doubt about his ability.

Currently in charge of Strasbourg in France.

Ljungberg

Having coached our under 23 team, the Swede was given a golden chance to become Arsenal manager when he took the job on an interim basis in 2019. He won one of only 6 matches in charge.

Despite a huge staff turnover Mikel Arteta was happy to keep Fred the Red although you sensed that was just a short-term PR move. Freddie left that summer.

Bergkamp

Like so many Dutch greats, Ajax looked after the striker after retirement. He worked his way up through the age groups, going as high as assistant manager.

Accepts that a fear of flying is a roadblock to career in management.

Van Persie

Common in Holland, clubs look after their own with Feyenoord allowing their ex-striker to work with the same academy he had progressed from.

Henry

Makes no secret of his dream to manage Arsenal one day. Turned down an offer to be part of the set up when he rejected Mr Wenger’s ultimatum that he could be full time under 18 coaches if he stopped working for Sky Sports.

Work with young Gunners and with Belgium’s strikers means Henry has a reputation of working well with youth on a 1-1 basis.

He’s picked the wrong clubs at the wrong time, Monaco when the club were in financial trouble and unable to remain living in Montreal due to the Pandemic.

Should thrive working with France’s under 21 side.

Toure

Having worked with him at Liverpool as a player, Toure followed Brendan Rodgers from Celtic to Leicester.

His one and only managerial experience at Wigan was a disaster, not winning any of his 9 games in charge.

Clichy

First coaching role is with a certain Thierry Henry with the French Under 21 squad. We could see both Gunners coaching at the Olympics?

Sol Campbell

Has been very vocal since retirement about the lack of managerial opportunities he’s had, which he perceives due to the colour of his skin.

Where former English teammates like Lampard and Rooney were given Championship clubs as their first jobs, Sol had to go all the way to Trinidad and Tobago for work.

He did manage Macclesfield and Southend but only with both in financial peril.

Baptista

Currently in charge of Real Valladolid’s reserve team. In Spain’s second tier after relegation from La Liga. A club owned by a certain Ronaldo (the original one).

Rosicky

Is being looked after by the club he started and finished his playing career with.

Sparta Prague have hired him as an assistant manager and sporting director.

Jack Wilshere

It seemed to take a couple of years for Jack Wilshere to accept reality, that while his mind was willing his body wasn’t.

The midfielder had always looked up to Arteta when the Spaniard was his captain. Given their relationship it was zero shock that our manager would invite his teammate to train with us to stay fit, even inviting him on preseason and winter training with us.

Once the 31-year-old came to terms with retirement he was given the job as oe of our under 18 managers.

In his first season in charge, he took his team to the FA Youth Cup Final.

Can you see any future Arsenal managers on this list?

Dan