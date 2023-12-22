Which of these 4 strikers do you think should be Arsenal’s main target?

4 strikers I’d like to see in Arsenal colours

For me personally, a new striker at Arsenal would be a massive boost for us this season or even next. I’ve got nothing against Eddie Nketiah and think he has more than enough talent to keep going at Arsenal, but as we continue to get better, our standards need to rise also.

For me, Arsenal deserve a world class striker with a bit more experience than I think Nketiah can bring. Other than injuries I think Jesus is more than good enough for this Arsenal side, but if we could have someone else just as good to rotate him with, It could make us a driving force in this league. Here’s 4 names that I think would fit well in Arteta’s Arsenal system.

My first choice would be Victor Osimhen, I’m sure everyone has heard his name floated about as well but for me, I think he would fit perfectly as an Arsenal player and he oozes quality. Arsenal have reportedly contacted his agents, but Napoli also sound set on wanting him to sign a new contract, so a deal wouldn’t be a simple one, unless Osimhen is attracted to the challenge himself. Having a few problems with Napoli this season, for me it’s likely he leaves there soon and if we miss out on him, I think we would really regret it. I’d be surprised if we could pull this off in January but he’s definitely one to keep an eye on in the summer.

Ivan Toney is set to be allowed to leave Brentford as long as it’s for “a decent fee”. Toney has spent months out of football due to a betting scandal but is set to return on the 17th of January. He has played a few non official friendly games and has stayed fit throughout his time away, but might not be match fit for a while. His contract runs out in 2025 and Brentford have the option to extend that by a year but they seem ready to accept his loss if the right fee comes in. I’d say they’re looking for around £80-100M in todays market and this is one I could see done in January or the summer.

Dominic Solanke the Bournemouth striker has begun to appear as a choice for Arsenal and personally I think he would be a great fit in Arteta’s team, although Bill Foley has said that the door is closed and bolted shut for any Bournemouth player in January, so we would either have to offer something stupid or wait until the summer. Solanke has had a very good start of the season with Bournemouth and could be an ideal fit for Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins is reportedly on the list for Arsenal too and is being considered. Watkins only recently signed a new contract with Aston Villa till 2028 and considering how well they’re doing in the league this season, nabbing Watkins would be a huge task and would probably take a lot of money to do so. Emery is also an attractive coach to work under and for me as much as I think Watkins would thrive at Arsenal, for me, he’s the least likely to make the move but definitely a great shout.

I’d love to see a striker in January but I expect it’s more likely to be in the summer but I do think we need to sign one before next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

