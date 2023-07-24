Which of these 4 talented young midfielders should be Arsenal’s top target?

I bet every Gooner is happy about the club’s success in the transfer window this summer. The club has been bullish about completing a £200 million plus triple signing acquisition of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice.

The trio have taken Arsenal to the next level; there’s no doubt about that. Even so, there’s a notion that there are still other deals to be completed, which leads to the question of who are the different quality stars being linked with a switch to the Emirates?

Romeo Lavia

Other than Moises Caicedo, the Southampton man is the most-wanted midfielder in the PL this season. The former Manchester City player stood out in the Saints’ colours even though they had a rough time last season. Arsenal are interested in getting another central midfielder, and Lavia is a player they are eyeing. Liverpool and Chelsea are also in the mix for the Belgian prodigy.

🚨 Arsenal are still in a strong position to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, despite Liverpool’s push, as the player wants to play under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal need to wait on Thomas Partey’s future, but still want to sign Lavia. [@FrazFletcher] #afc pic.twitter.com/0wN1Z7U5ZZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 4, 2023

Mohammed Kudus

The Ajax star wants to take the next step in his career, a move that saw him snub a new contract with the Dutch giants. Several clubs are linked with his signature; Arsenal is one of them. The Ghanaian could be an option in a playmaker role and on the attack. The Gunners need to move quickly to get him, considering Chelsea are trying to sign him.

Gabri Veiga and Martin Baturina

Veiga’s links have grown cold, but he is one midfielder Arteta has been eyeing. His versatility makes him a fine prospect for Arteta to bring on board. As for Baturina, his exploits in the Euro U21 have top clubs watching him as they consider him the next Luka Modric. Arsenal are one of the clubs that have taken their time to scout him, and the norm is that Arteta is a huge fan of him.

🚨 Arsenal are tracking Dinamo Zagreb midfield sensation Martin Baturina, currently valued between £10m-£15m. Although a transfer does not appear to be imminent, sources close to Dinamo have disclosed Baturina is a player held in high regard by Arsenal & checks on the player are… pic.twitter.com/b2veQKEAhW — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 19, 2023

