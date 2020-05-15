Which of these Arsenal’s Bundesliga targets can the Gunners really sign?

The Bundesliga gets underway this weekend and a lot of football fans will heave a sigh of relief now that football is finally back again.

The Sun has run a piece on Bundesliga players that have been linked with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta plans for his first summer transfer window as Arsenal’s manager.

Five players the report names that the Gunners have been linked to from the Bundesliga are Dayot Upamecano, Jerome Boateng, Kai Havertz, Filip Kostic and Evan N’Dicka.

One position that Arsenal has been tipped to strengthen when the transfer window reopens is their defence and it is understandable that they have been linked with a move for Upamecano, Boateng and N’Dicka.

The trio play as centre backs for RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

The Gunners would want to have Upamecano, but he will be above their summer budget, Boateng is too old, and that leaves N’Dicka as the only realistic target for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz is an attacking midfielder, and he remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment.

The teenager might want to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for another season before trying his luck abroad.

Kostic is one of the Bundesliga’s most impressive wingers, and Arsenal could make him even better.

He has scored four goals and provided nine assists for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season. He seems to be the only realistic target for the Gunners.