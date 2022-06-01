Arsenal are believed to have put a new striker high up on their priority list this summer, with us supposedly having narrowed our list down to six options at present.

With Alexandre Lacazette set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having been allowed to leave earlier this year, we are lacking in numbers in attack, with just Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun are only current options for the role.

It is widely reported that our main target to fill that void is Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who is set to fall down the pecking order at the Etihad following the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The forward ended the most recent campaign in full flow, scoring seven goals since April to help his side to win the Premier League.

The Athletic claims that while the Brazilian is our first-choice, we have five alternatives that we are also looking at.

Gianluca Scamacca, Lautauro Martinez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham and Victor Osimhen are all believed to be on our radar this summer also. Most of these have been linked with our club for some time now, so most will be well known to you. Scamacca is one who some of you may not be too versed on, but I can assure you he is a talent.

He could well be the cheapest option of those named above, with him currently plying his trade with Sassuolo in Serie A, where he ended the season with 16 goals from his 36 outings, but he also ranks as the least proven. He is likely to be involved this evening when Argentina and Italy go face-to-face in the Finalissima, with the Copa America and European Champions paired up to win a new trophy. Scamacca could well lead the line for Italy from the start with Ciro Immobile missing.

DCL has the advantage of having PL experience on his side, as does Tammy Abraham, but after the season the Everton forward had I have huge reservations about his possible signing. Abraham on the other hand has hit the ground running in Rome, and showed exactly why I was so keen on us signing him 12 months ago.

For me, either of Tammy or Victor Osimhen would be our best shot of levelling up our side, with Lautauro Martinez a close third. The latter certainly has the most proven ability, but he tends to thrive playing alongside another striker, although there is nothing wrong with having a player who can play in a number of roles in attack. I just feel like we are more looking for an out-and-out striker however.

Which of these strikers would you be most excited about joining our ranks this summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section