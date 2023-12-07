Which of these five players will join Arsenal in January?

Arsenal could have a very busy January transfer window as several players are linked with a move to the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta’s side is working to win the Premier League this term and has been doing well in their pursuit of the title.
They remain one of the top clubs in the league, but to sustain a title charge, they will need to improve their options in January.
Arsenal added Leandro Trossard and Jorginho to their squad in the January transfer window and helped their cause in the second half of last season.
They could repeat the trick next month and Football Transfers has revealed five players who could join them in the second half of the season.
The report claims Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz, Jeremie Frimpong, Ivan Toney, and Marcos Leonardo are all on Arsenal’s January shopping list.
These players are also wanted by some of the top clubs in Europe and are important players for their present clubs, but Arsenal may sign at least one of them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Staying at the top of the Premier League table by the end of the term will be asking a lot from ourselves.
If we can sign a new player to bolster our current options and solve the problems the team has, we will have a very good campaign.
January is notoriously difficult to sign top players. Mainly because clubs don’t like to lose players mid season, prices are hiked up. This season we spent a lot in the summer so there’s FFP rules too.
I’m not saying it’s not possible but I’m not raising my hopes. If we are lucky maybe a good loan signing
Victor Osimhen and Zubimendi
True talk
We need another PL tested right back before any striker. As much as I like Cedric as a professional, he just isn’t good enough to adequately fill in if Ben goes down.
In January, the only striker I would go for would be Toney and only if he is £60 or less and doesn’t demand a huge wage and contract over 2 years in length. I know, dreamland.
It seems that January may be more interesting regarding the potential outgoings than acquisitions.
OT – It seems that there are many more soft tissue injuries than in the past. We may be seeing the result of what the managers and others have been complaining more and more about. I don’t have the numbers but injuries seem to be having a huge impact on many more clubs. Is there a solution without lowering profits? Can of worms, I know.
Pointless signing Toney, he will have no game time in his legs, the transfer would drag on till end of Jan and then take at least 6 weeks to get him ready. We are getting goals already and not relying on a single striker. Arsenal should use Jan window to loan out a couple to balance the books for summer
Arsenal can balance their books at the club for their upcoming winter transfer window business transactions. By in addition to the £50m that they will be given or has been given. Sell some of their players at the club to raise money to bring in at least 2 new top quality ones And by their so doing, they will avoid being caught by the FFP in it’s accounting books for penalizing the clubs that breached their Fair Play Laws and Rules after the conclusion pf the next Jan transfer window businesses.
