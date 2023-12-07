Which of these five players will join Arsenal in January?

Arsenal could have a very busy January transfer window as several players are linked with a move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side is working to win the Premier League this term and has been doing well in their pursuit of the title.

They remain one of the top clubs in the league, but to sustain a title charge, they will need to improve their options in January.

Arsenal added Leandro Trossard and Jorginho to their squad in the January transfer window and helped their cause in the second half of last season.

They could repeat the trick next month and Football Transfers has revealed five players who could join them in the second half of the season.

The report claims Dusan Vlahovic, Douglas Luiz, Jeremie Frimpong, Ivan Toney, and Marcos Leonardo are all on Arsenal’s January shopping list.

These players are also wanted by some of the top clubs in Europe and are important players for their present clubs, but Arsenal may sign at least one of them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Staying at the top of the Premier League table by the end of the term will be asking a lot from ourselves.

If we can sign a new player to bolster our current options and solve the problems the team has, we will have a very good campaign.

