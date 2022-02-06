Which of these four Arteta targets do you want Arsenal to sign?

Arsenal will be in the market in search of attacking reinforcements at the end of this season.

We expect the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette to follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the exit door in the summer.

Their departure will leave the Gunners very light in attack and that means they would need to add players to the squad.

Football London has listed the players the Gunners have on their transfer wishlist.

It claims Mikel Arteta’s side will look to sign any of Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague, Jonathan David of Lille, Dominic Calvert Lewin of Everton and Patrik Schick who plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Each of these forwards has been in good form at their present home and they could bring goals to the Emirates.

Because around three attackers would have left the Emirates by the end of this season, Arsenal could sign more than one of these players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Gunners haven’t been scoring enough goals in this campaign and any new striker should do better than our current options.

None of the players on this list has been prolific at their present club, but they have room for improvement.

It would be interesting to see the forwards we eventually sign, but which of these players do you think is worth signing?

Are you Pro-Arteta or Anti-Arteta (or neutral) – VOTE HERE