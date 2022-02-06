Which of these four Arteta targets do you want Arsenal to sign?

Arsenal will be in the market in search of attacking reinforcements at the end of this season.
We expect the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette to follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the exit door in the summer.
Their departure will leave the Gunners very light in attack and that means they would need to add players to the squad.
Football London has listed the players the Gunners have on their transfer wishlist.
It claims Mikel Arteta’s side will look to sign any of Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague, Jonathan David of Lille, Dominic Calvert Lewin of Everton and Patrik Schick who plays for Bayer Leverkusen.
Each of these forwards has been in good form at their present home and they could bring goals to the Emirates.
Because around three attackers would have left the Emirates by the end of this season, Arsenal could sign more than one of these players.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The Gunners haven’t been scoring enough goals in this campaign and any new striker should do better than our current options.
None of the players on this list has been prolific at their present club, but they have room for improvement.
It would be interesting to see the forwards we eventually sign, but which of these players do you think is worth signing?
Plz anybody else apart from Everton’s calvert-lewin omg nooooo
If any of the four Schick at a lower transfer fee 35m-45m
But I would also add Dybala to that list .
DCL absolutely not though .
The 50m Lacazette leaving on a free, 60mll Auba paid to leave + 72 mill Pepe experiment is surely over. ESR free, Saka Free, Odegaard 30m Martinelli 7 mill. This is our 37mill strike force which has us in contention for 4th. I would just loan two strikers and decide to buy only after they have proven their worth. Keep sourcing from the academy or sign 5-7m quid promising young talent like Martinelli. Throwing millions is cheque book management and for years has not worked. Time for a change.
Your 37m strike force is incomplete and currently doesn’t work without lacazette – we’re only remotely in contention for top 4 because of them in combination with laca and the few games that auba played well. We don’t have any obvious solutions within our squad right now, so we need to buy – the price isn’t important, we just have to get the right player with the right mentality.
Expensive signings have paid off for other clubs many times, and for us (Sanchez, Auba), so it’s not about the price, just good scouting.