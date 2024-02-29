Which of these four strikers do you think should be Arsenal’s top summer target?

According to reports, Arsenal may have realized that Gabriel Jesus cannot be be relied on to be the key man in their attack. His persistent injuries since joining have rendered him unreliable. After missing games since the end of January, the Brazilian made the substitutes’ bench against Newcastle.

From now until the end of the season, the club intends to handle him cautiously in order to prevent his injury from recurring. However, during the summer, the Gunners are variously reported to try all out to recruit a top No. 9.

Judging by a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s targets include Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, and Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The Gunners understand that if they want to advance to the next level, they must first perfect their attack.

They have scored 25 goals in their last six games, which shows that they are firing on all cylinders. This excellent goal-scoring record contrasts sharply with their poor performance earlier in the season, even before Jesus was injured.

Arsenal’s troubles in front of goal were evident in their recent 1-0 loss to FC Porto in the UCL round of 16. The Gunners unexpectedly failed to muster a single shot on target in that contest.

As excellent as Arsenal has been, signing a clinical striker will propel them to the next level. All four of their striker targets are top performers. It will be interesting to see who Mikel Arteta eventually settles on.

Of the four, who would you choose? I would choose Ivan Toney. I believe he’s been tried and tested in the Premier League. He will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and I would advise Arteta to prioritize his move. How about you?

Sam P

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…