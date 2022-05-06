Which of These Strikers Should Arsenal Target this Summer?

“The Emirates 08” (CC BY 2.0) by Ronnie Macdonald

While Eddie Nketiah has stepped up admirably to cover for the departed Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, it’s clear that Arsenal will be in the market for a new striker at the end of the season.

In fact, it may be the case that Mikel Arteta will be targeting at least two new front men. A decision on Alexandre Lacazette’s future has been put on the back burner but the French international may well be departing the Emirates before 2022/23.

With that in mind, just who should the club be targeting when the transfer window opens once more?

Attracting the Best

It will certainly be easier to attract the top striking talent if Arsenal can offer Champions League football. The Gunners had been in a battle with bitter rivals Spurs for the final UCL position but Chelsea’s slump in form has dragged the Blues into a three-way fight.

It’s the logical place to be from a betting point of view but can Arsenal’s final league position influence the future of any of these strikers?

Serge Gnabry

A player that will need no introduction to Gunners fans, Serge Gnabry was on Arsenal’s books from 2012 to 2015. He made little impact in that time, scoring just once in 18 senior appearances but he has improved considerably in the intervening period.

As a back up to Robert Lewandowksi, Gnabry has matured during his time with Bayern Munich. While playing in his native Germany, the attacker averages at around a goal every three games while his record of 20 strikes in 30 appearances for the national side is more impressive. He’s a much better player than the one which left the Emirates seven years ago and Gunners fans seem keen on a return.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Irrespective of whether Everton survive their relegation battle, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin may well be on his way out of Goodison Park. The 25-year-old joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in 2016 and it’s felt that it’s time for a new challenge.

His best season came in 2020/21 when the England striker scored 16 in 33 league games and 21 in 39 matches overall. This year has seen a number of injury problems but it’s felt that Arsenal are still monitoring Calvert-Lewin and are considering a bid.

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is a Swedish International striker who has been with Real Sociedad since 2019. There were strong links with Arsenal in January, and like a number of players on this list, he averages around a goal every three games so there is some room for improvement.

At 22, he’s the youngest striker here and therefore has time to develop his game and build on that scoring ratio.

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is a similar player to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the sense that he is a young English international who many think should be playing for a club that can offer European football.

Watkins joined Villa from Brentford and has scored 25 goals in his first 71 games for the Midlands club. That’s a solid return and one that could make him a serious target for the Gunners in the summer.

Who would you choose?