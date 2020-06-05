Which of these strikers would you accept to replace Aubameyang?

Arsenal wants to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, sometimes even with your best efforts you can’t keep a player that wants to leave.

The Gunners have been in this position several times and on most occasions, we end up losing the players.

If Arsenal loses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, we would have to replace him and it is always a gamble when you try to replace your best player with another star man because you can never tell if the replacement would become as good as the original player.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of strikers, but I’d ask them to pick one among these three: Luka Jovic, Arkadiusz Milik, and Ben Yedder.

Luka Jovic has been a flop at Real Madrid this season but most players struggle at a new club in their first season, that doesn’t make them a bad player.

The Serbian is only 22 and earned his big-money move to Real Madrid after he scored 27 goals in 48 games for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arkadiusz Milik has not been a regular at Napoli and may leave them this summer.

The striker joined the Italians from Ajax in 2016 and although he has never really been their first-choice striker, he has scored 46 goals in just over 100 games for them.

He has scored 12 goals in 22 games for them this season.

Ben Yedder is a late bloomer because he went through the early part of his career not really catching the eye of any team.

The Frenchman now looks to be getting better with age, he scored 70 goals in 138 games for Sevilla and he has already scored 19 goals in 30 games for Monaco, he is old, but he delivers.

An article from Ime