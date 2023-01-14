Which of these three midfielders would suit Arsenal best?

We can all agree that Arsenal will be better off after signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but many will disagree that his addition is all Arsenal needs this season. Arsenal’s midfield is one of their strongest positions this season, but it is also one of their most worrisome.

Why is this a worrying position? Arsenal’s midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka has been phenomenal, but there is concern that if any of them is injured, the backups available are promising but not as good as they should be.

Pete O’Rourke believes Arteta is aware that his midfield isn’t at its best, which is why, following a headline move for the Ukrainian Neymar, he may push to bring in a midfielder to round out his winter business.

“I think there is scope for that to happen. Mikel Arteta has made it pretty clear that he would like another midfielder to be added to his squad to help them in their Premier League title bid,” said O’Rourke on Football Fan Cast.

“Again, it will all come down to budget and what’s available, and if the right deal is out there, I’m sure Edu and the Arsenal board will back Mikel Arteta because they have been quite successful in the transfer market of late.”

Arsenal has been linked with midfielders such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Youri Tielemans, and Adrien Rabiot. If you were Edu, which of the three would you gift Arteta?

