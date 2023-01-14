Which of these three midfielders would suit Arsenal best?

We can all agree that Arsenal will be better off after signing Mykhailo Mudryk, but many will disagree that his addition is all Arsenal needs this season. Arsenal’s midfield is one of their strongest positions this season, but it is also one of their most worrisome.
Why is this a worrying position? Arsenal’s midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka has been phenomenal, but there is concern that if any of them is injured, the backups available are promising but not as good as they should be.
Pete O’Rourke believes Arteta is aware that his midfield isn’t at its best, which is why, following a headline move for the Ukrainian Neymar, he may push to bring in a midfielder to round out his winter business.
“I think there is scope for that to happen. Mikel Arteta has made it pretty clear that he would like another midfielder to be added to his squad to help them in their Premier League title bid,” said O’Rourke on Football Fan Cast.
“Again, it will all come down to budget and what’s available, and if the right deal is out there, I’m sure Edu and the Arsenal board will back Mikel Arteta because they have been quite successful in the transfer market of late.”
Arsenal has been linked with midfielders such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Youri Tielemans, and Adrien Rabiot. If you were Edu, which of the three would you gift Arteta?
Savic is the most suitable player, Rabiot is not really known for his defensive work and Tielemens is just such an avg player. I don’t know some of our fan specially the AFTV ppl are obsessed with getting Tielemens. Dude is nothing special he provides you with nothing going forward or in defence. I sincerely hope Newcastle sign him so he won’t come to Arsenal. We need a proper DM. We have enough CMs but only one true quality DM in Party.
Milinkovic-Savic for me. Tieleman’s potential has fallen off a cliff, and Rabiot’s agent is his mother who is a nightmare – he would bring nothing but dressing room chaos with him. Savic is a class act providing we can get over the Albania/Serbia problem with Xhaka…
We could get over by shipping Xhaka out 🫣,Slavic all day long out of the three mentioned .
None of those. Should’ve used our cash to get Rice first and foremost.
Imagine Rice and Partey with Gabriel and Saliba behind them. Can’t think of a better combination when playing top opposition.
Yes theres “English tax” but he is quality, goes about his business quietly. At 24 he’s about to hit prime age and would be quality for 6-8 years.
I don’t think any of them would make sense. We should be after someone young with potential to improve, who can learn from partey and xhaka and won’t be upset if they don’t play every game in the short term. Lokonga is the right sort of thing, but it hasn’t been working out.
Bit difficult for Lokonga because he gets very little game time so it’s a catch 22. He’s poor because he lacks experience and rarely plays and he rarely plays because he’s poor.
I don’t think he’s a bad player but the longer he’s here the less likely it feels like he was good buy.
Yeah I agree. I don’t think Sambi is a bad player either – I think he needs a move of some kind, though.
We need experience and quality to compete with those two. A young talent should be a 5 choice, so he would go about without the tremendous pressure. Sambi is a big talent by the way he is just not mature enough to play Arsenal first team football.
Possibly, but i think we are in greater need of a partey type player than one who can cover for xhaka. I don’t think the three players in question would be ideal to cover defensive mid if partey got injured. Ideally we want someone who can play with partey or instead of him
Since Tielemanns is coming on a free in the summer I definetly say Savic. either way the best option out there on the market is Savic he is really a world class baller. Rabiot I dont even want to hear about.
After spending more than 70 M for Mudryk, I believe Arsenal will only sign a free agent like Tielemans in the winter. I liked Tielemans’ close ball control and work rate
I haven’t watched Milinkovic-Savic play yet, but he’d likely not come if Xhaka is still around. Rabiot was good, but I don’t think he’s a hard-worker like Partey, Xhaka and Odegaard
That’s the difference between us and City. We don’t want to upset our solid starting midfield when the reality is we should be signing players that can push Partey or Xhaka to the bench. Only that kind of competition makes settled players better.
In November, Guardiola announced that Man City won’t sign a new player in January, because they’re pleased with their squad
I dont understand your point, have you seen their squad? They already have more than enough quality replacements in midfield.
Do we GAI?
Some of the Morrocan and African teams from the world cup showed good potential and wouldn’t cost much. But I thought Edu was looking at the South America midfielder Danillo! I think he won young player of the year 2years running from a league of super skilful player, and he is a highly technical defensive midfielder and has an aggressive workhorse style of play with 90% pass rates. I bet like the world cup players I mentioned above he also would be cheap to purchase for such a young skilful defensive midfielder. What do you think? Also just to mention on today’s Manchester darby. What’s the chances of the media printing the following headline “Manchester City in breach of FA rules today when they failed to control their players” after Manchester United Scored and also at the end of the game when they kept badgering the referee. Lets see if the FA are consistent after fining Arsenal for the exact same breach, or is it true what fans are saying that they are harassing Arsenal and not some of the other large teams. Arsenal should do what Chelsea did a few years ago and take the FA to civil court for unfair harrassment. Chelsea won their case and the FA have since left them alone. Arsenal need good solicitors to copy Chelsea and win their day in a civil court. The evidence is their for all to see. Why is the media so scared to report this?
@dave
Just to let you know that Danilo has just been signed by Nottingham Forest, and at a good price as well!
A winger and dm was the most positions we needed to reinforce this winter. With Mudryk coming we will have 4 top wingers to rotate so now an able backup to partey is essential, doesn’t have to be a huge signing, just someone who can adequately cover for partey if he has to miss games.
Are people here still claiming we don’t get enough financial support from the owner? Any of the doubters care to share how much we’ve spent in the last 3, 5 and 10 years?
Caicedo from Brighton looks a player !!
Definitely + Mitoma
So by the looks of it Liverpool and Chelsea are 100% out of the title race. So it’s essentially United, City and Spurs battling against us. Possibly Newcastle as well.
I think with the Blues and Scousers out that almost guarantees us top 4 now.