Which of these top Premier League strikers would Arsenal fans like to buy?

Here we are going to look at different Premier League strikers who could help the Gunners in being more fluid and unpredictable in their attacking phases next season. I was wondering which one of these would Arsenal fans like to see join Arsenal in the summer…



Michail Antonio (West Ham):

The Englishman has been one of the influential figures at the London Stadium this season under David Moyes. The striker has nine goal contributions in his 17 appearances for The Hammers. Against a team who attacks, especially a top half team, he can hold the ball up until his teammates catch up with him. Holding up the play is not the greatest of strengths of Aubameyang, who occasionally goes missing in matches against the “big boys.”

Antonio has never shied away from the matches against superior teams. it appears like he relishes every chance he gets against them. To put words into stats, out of the six goals he has in the Premier League, four of them came against teams like Man City, Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester. On the other hand, out of the eight goals Aubameyang has scored, only one has come against Man Utd.



Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa):

The boyhood Arsenal fan has not restrained himself for scoring goals against the Gunners. The 25-year-old has scored three goals in two games against Mikel Arteta’s men in his maiden Premier League campaign. The Villa man is a powerhouse. Closing down opponents in a flash has been a usual sight. He is not the fanciest of names but gets what is asked of him quite effectively. He can link the play up. He can head. He can shoot. He has a bit of everything. This portrays a contrasting picture to Aubameyang and Lacazette, where one provides nothing in terms of holding the ball up whereas the other is almost always a step behind the opponents.

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea):

Arsenal fans would be going absolutely berserk at him, but trust me, he is different. First of all he is not an aging Chelsea player. He is 23 and has vast potential to lead Chelsea or even England for many years to come. He has fast legs, which is quite unusual given that he stands at 1.96 meters. If Arteta does want a bit of everything from his center-forward, Abraham can provide it with great effect.

He has an astonishing 18 goal contribution this season for Chelsea, despite not starting for a handful of matches. He has always been ruthless when it has come to numbers. In his first loan spell at Bristol City, where he featured in 48 matches, he scored a whopping 26 goals and assisted a further four. In his second loan spell at Swansea, he ended the season with 13 goal contributions (39 appearances). His best output came in the 2018/19 season with Aston Villa when he scored 25 goals in the league, finishing just four behind the top scorer of the league, Teemu Pukki.



Dominic Calvert Lewin (Everton):

The Englishman does not need any introduction. As he has established himself as one of the best center-forwards England currently can boast about. The forward has 13 goals in the Premier League to his name, making him one of the best center-forwards in the league. Since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park, Calvert Lewin has barely looked back.

Danny Ings (Southampton):

An experienced striker, who has played in three Premier League clubs, Ings is no stranger to scoring important goals. He had it difficult in Liverpool due to his injuries, but he has shown at Southampton that a bad spell does not have to define your whole career. Since his move to St. Marys in 2018, he has scored 42 goals and assisted nine times. Although Saints will try to tie him down to a new contract as his current deal expires in 2022, it will be hard to keep the carrot away from the hungry horse. Manchester City and Arsenal’s name have been thrown in, but interest in him is bound to increase to a number of clubs if he does not sign a contract extension.

Which would be the Arsenal fans’ choice to come to Arsenal next summer?

Yash Bisht