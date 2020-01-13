Not all on-loan Arsenal players have a future in North London.

Arsenal has had so many underwhelming players this season, yet the Gunners have sent some of their best or most promising players out on loan.

Each player has enjoyed mixed spell away from the Emirates, but there are some players who I believe still have a future with Arsenal.

The likes of Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been doing well on loan as they look to revive their careers, but I believe that two of them have no future at the Emirates no matter how well they perform on loan.

This is because age is not on their side and the truth is they simply never did enough in an Arsenal shirt to indicate they were good enough.

William Saliba was allowed to rejoin Saint Etienne on loan after making a switch to the Emirates over the summer. The French youngster is joined out on loan by Emile Smith Rowe and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The latter has failed to start any league game this season and being sent out on loan by Arteta even in a defensive crisis tells me that he has no future at the Emirates.

Smith-Rowe however, started some games under Freddie Ljungberg and remains one of the best prospects at Arsenal at the moment.

I believe that the Englishman and Saliba both have realistic chances of having long term careers at the Emirates. I doubt that is the case with the other on-loan Arsenal players mentioned.