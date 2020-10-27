Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Which one Arsenal player from the past would you want in today’s team?

If you could bring back any one Arsenal player from any of our teams over the years who would it be and why?

For me although there are many candidates with the likes of Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Robert Pires (to name a few), it would have to be a toss-up between our current record top scorer Mr Va Va Voom himself, Thierry Henry, and of course the likes of no-nonsense keepers Jens Lehmann and David Seaman.

It could be argued that with our strike force at the moment Henry wouldn’t be needed but you can never have enough quality strikers in the side, right?

If you asked me pre-Partey, I would have said Vieira, because we were lacking that flair and creativity in midfield but now we have added that and with our strike force I guess I will have to go for a defender, as that is where we struggle the most, so of course it would be none other than our ex-captain Tony Adams. That solid, take no crap from anyone player, that would do well against the big teams and completely play the little teams in his pocket.

David Seaman and Jens Lehmann on the other hand would surely compete for that spot as number one goalie at the highest level possible, and I have no doubt that they both could teach a thing or two to our current crop of keepers about being confident and ruling the game when you are in between the sticks, and showing your opponent’s you’re not afraid of them!

The choice is endless, and there is such a mix bag of talent to pick from and it is not easy to pick just the one Arsenal Player. But who would you choose from the cream of the crop that is most needed right now?

Forward on a good ten years from now though and questions will be asked on whether we will be looking at our current crop of players saying, “I wish we could bring him into our team now?” as we do with Henry and the rest of the Legends era. Never say never.

Who would you pick, Gooners?

Shenel Osman

Posted by

Tags Bergkamp David Seaman Henry Lehmann

20 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. ESHETU says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    I need both players

    Reply
  2. speedy says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Tough one but a prime carzola would do .

    Reply
    1. Mohsan says:
      October 27, 2020 at 12:25 pm

      👍

      Reply
  3. Burchy says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Dennis

    Reply
  4. Doug says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Bergkamp – Auba would double his goal tally

    Reply
    1. ozziegunner says:
      October 27, 2020 at 1:02 pm

      👍 Plus Gilberto Silva

      Reply
  5. Dan kit says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    DB 10

    Reply
  6. Shortboygooner says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Prime wenger 👌

    Reply
    1. Mohsan says:
      October 27, 2020 at 12:25 pm

      If it was manager then hell yeah no one else 🙂

      Reply
  7. Mohsan says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    One and only one Santi Carzolla, no one else. He is what we are missing, imagine a team which would have carzolla along side Partey in midddle with ozil Infront of them as AM. If we could bring some one from past from any team in world then Zizu lol!.

    Reply
    1. siamois says:
      October 27, 2020 at 12:46 pm

      That’s the type of players we are sorely missing the Santi Carzola,TR7..we were really lucky to have them play for us!

      Reply
  8. Val says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    If it was just 1 then it would be Bergkamp.

    If it was more then the whole 2004 squad!

    Reply
  9. lcw says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Santi.

    Reply
  10. Tommogun58 says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Bergy for me,what a player.closely followed by Henry and Seaman and if we were just picking defenders Big Tone.

    Reply
  11. siamois says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    OT:there is an article in L’équipe that claims that Edu and MA disagreed on their main target,Edu wanted TP and MA preferred Aouar and that Edu got his way,I wouldn’t be surprised if it were true!

    Reply
  12. Fkhalifa says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Carzola or Sanchez

    Reply
  13. Edu says:
    October 27, 2020 at 12:55 pm

    This Team is crying for Fabrigas

    Reply
    1. Lozza says:
      October 27, 2020 at 1:06 pm

      BERGKAMP, THE GREATEST EVER.

      Reply
  14. Reggie says:
    October 27, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    BERGY by a country mile. No contest for me.

    Reply
  15. Marty says:
    October 27, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Tony Adams or Frank McLintock…….True leaders.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs