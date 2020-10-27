Which one Arsenal player from the past would you want in today’s team?

If you could bring back any one Arsenal player from any of our teams over the years who would it be and why?

For me although there are many candidates with the likes of Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Robert Pires (to name a few), it would have to be a toss-up between our current record top scorer Mr Va Va Voom himself, Thierry Henry, and of course the likes of no-nonsense keepers Jens Lehmann and David Seaman.

It could be argued that with our strike force at the moment Henry wouldn’t be needed but you can never have enough quality strikers in the side, right?

If you asked me pre-Partey, I would have said Vieira, because we were lacking that flair and creativity in midfield but now we have added that and with our strike force I guess I will have to go for a defender, as that is where we struggle the most, so of course it would be none other than our ex-captain Tony Adams. That solid, take no crap from anyone player, that would do well against the big teams and completely play the little teams in his pocket.

David Seaman and Jens Lehmann on the other hand would surely compete for that spot as number one goalie at the highest level possible, and I have no doubt that they both could teach a thing or two to our current crop of keepers about being confident and ruling the game when you are in between the sticks, and showing your opponent’s you’re not afraid of them!

The choice is endless, and there is such a mix bag of talent to pick from and it is not easy to pick just the one Arsenal Player. But who would you choose from the cream of the crop that is most needed right now?

Forward on a good ten years from now though and questions will be asked on whether we will be looking at our current crop of players saying, “I wish we could bring him into our team now?” as we do with Henry and the rest of the Legends era. Never say never.

Who would you pick, Gooners?

Shenel Osman