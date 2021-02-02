Which one of these five Arsenal players is your player of the month?

The month of January was a fine one for Arsenal as they continued their fine run of form from late December.

They won four of their seven competitive games in that period, losing just the once.

Their performance in the month was helped greatly by the form of some of their top players, and the club has now released their Player of the Month nominations.

The Gunners have nominated Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding, and Kieran Tierney.

Lacazette continued his fine form in the month by scoring 3 goals in 7 games, five of which were starts.

Saka has continued to be outstanding, and the Englishman also delivered in January. He scored 3 goals to add to his overall impressive display.

Smith Rowe also continued his fine form in the month as he scored a goal and provided two assists for his Arsenal teammates.

The midfielder will be relishing the competition with Martin Odegaard.

Rob Holding has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most reliable men at the back, despite having to deal with new competition for a place in the team.

He played in all but one of Arsenal’s matches last month, helping them keep 4 clean sheets.

Tierney has missed Arsenal’s last three games through injury, but he still earned a nomination for his fine performances in the games he played for the team.

Who is your player of the month?