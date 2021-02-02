Which one of these five Arsenal players is your player of the month?

The month of January was a fine one for Arsenal as they continued their fine run of form from late December.
They won four of their seven competitive games in that period, losing just the once.
Their performance in the month was helped greatly by the form of some of their top players, and the club has now released their Player of the Month nominations.
The Gunners have nominated Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Rob Holding, and Kieran Tierney.
Lacazette continued his fine form in the month by scoring 3 goals in 7 games, five of which were starts.
Saka has continued to be outstanding, and the Englishman also delivered in January. He scored 3 goals to add to his overall impressive display.
Smith Rowe also continued his fine form in the month as he scored a goal and provided two assists for his Arsenal teammates.
The midfielder will be relishing the competition with Martin Odegaard.
Rob Holding has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most reliable men at the back, despite having to deal with new competition for a place in the team.
He played in all but one of Arsenal’s matches last month, helping them keep 4 clean sheets.
Tierney has missed Arsenal’s last three games through injury, but he still earned a nomination for his fine performances in the games he played for the team.
Who is your player of the month?
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
My player of the month is Emile Smith Rowe.
At such a young age he has shown the qualities that the mid field has been missing.
Ska is an extremely close second as again at such a young age he shown pure class and quality
Bukayo saka.player of the month.
I’ll pick Emile Smith-Rowe simply because he was instrumental to our fluidity and creativity and upturn in form since his inclusion. Saka come closely in second place.
All have been excellent, but for me it has to go to ESR!! What a joy he is to watch…
Bukayo Saka, not only for Arsenal’s but for FA’s player of the month.
Tierny
SAKA, then Tierney! Anyone who says ESPR is more important than either of those two is not thinking straight. I like ESR a lot but he has nowhere near as much influence as those other two.
👍👍 I was just saying this below
Agree Jon.
Saka has been head and shoulders above evreyone else…..
Smith-Rowe
Saka for me has been and still is our best player, closely followed by ESR and then tesco. It showed that we missed saka against man Utd as I’m 100% convinced with the space Utd left behind, saka would have contributed to at least a goal. He and ESR seem to have a telepathic relationship on the pitch. Only sentiments will pick ESR above saka, which is not to say ESR is not a close second best as he’s been phenomenal as well but deep down, we all know saka is our best player.
In order to be different, I will say Holding as my player of the month. All the successive clean sheets we have recently, the way he has defended in one-on-one situations has be fantastic, and his consistency.
Holding’s excellent form at the back has allowed players like Saka and ESR to stay and play further up the pitch.
Holding has really put himself in a position to hold down one of the starting CB spots. Glad he stayed and signed the extension, and he will hopefully continue to be a important player for the club.
Jon, everyone is entitled to their own opinion!
How to pick between Saka holding and esr!
They have all been fantastic for the team and make the basis of a bright looking future. With our young players getting lots of game time at arsenal or elsewhere, mavro, guendozi, Nile, Willock?, martenilli, azeez, Tierney, Nelson, balogun? and any others I forgot. I think if they keep working, in 3,4,5 years from now we can have a group of players that can really dominate. Just pause for a moment and think about it.
a case to be made for all and being tight to vote on can only be a good thing teamwise but if i had to plump, it would be Holding
Really tough call – ESR does a huge amount to knit midfield to attack and deserves a lot of credit for playing so well so soon in his career. Tierney is simply a God – sheer “Tupper of the Track” stuff for those old enough to remember – i love this Guy to bits. But much as I hate agreeing with Jon, stand out for the number of different ways he can change a match is Saka – he has no right to be that versatile at 19. No complaints from me whichever of the 5 wins as they all have a case.
For me it’s Ozil for finally leaving it made my month 😜