Which one should Arsenal sell? Jakub Kiwior or Oleks Zinchecko?

Kiwior or Zinchenko?

It’s no secret that Arsenal’s biggest problem this season was the left back role and it’s only logical that Arteta and the club will be looking for a new left back in the summer transfer window. Japanese 25-year-old Takehiro Tomiyasu just received a new contract with the club and looks like Arteta’s main choice for next season, but with Zinchenko again picking up a lot of injuries and problems this season and Jakub Kiwior being only 24-years-old, it could leave the club with a decision to make, which one of them goes?

Zinchenko has a contract until 2026 and looks the more likely to be sold this summer, with reports coming out of Germany saying the new Bayern Munich manager and ex-teammate of Zinchenko, Vicent Kompany is interested in bringing the defender to the club. Zinchenko is obviously a great talent, but it seems to me like the Premier League is just too fast for the fullback and we’ve seen a steady decline in his performances in defence since joining the club.

Zinchenko has been a great servant for the club since joining from Manchester City but when you look at his injury record and level on consistency in the past couple of seasons, it’s hard to think of many reasons why I wouldn’t personally opt to sell him while we can.

Jakub Kiwior may be young, but this season he really surprised me. I underestimated his quality and was worried when both Tomiyasu and Zinchenko were set for spells out Injured but Kiwior really stepped up and was probably my biggest surprise of the season. Don’t get me wrong, he’s young and has a lot to learn, but considering his age and work ethic, I think he could and will be a really good back up option for Arsenal next season.

The Arsenal expert Charles Watts said on ‘CaughtOffside’: “There are a few players at Arsenal right now who, while the club do not actively want to sell, they would consider offers for, should good ones arrive this summer & I would include Oleksandr Zinchenko & Jakub Kiwior on that list.”

“I can’t see both being allowed to go in the same window, but I wouldn’t be shocked if one was to leave. If I had to choose between one to go, I would probably go with Zinchenko.”

“I think some of the criticism that came his way last season was harsh, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal have moved on from him a bit in the last 12 months. Arsenal have shifted things a bit tactically, which has seen his importance on the team diminish.”

So by the looks of it, all signs point to at least one of them going this summer and if I had to pick, I’d say it’s Zinchenko. It would be a sad day for the club as Zinchenko has given a lot to Arsenal and is loved by the fans but it only makes sense to sell him over Kiwior.

Daisy Mae

