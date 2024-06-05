Which one should Arsenal sell? Jakub Kiwior or Oleks Zinchecko?

Kiwior or Zinchenko?
It’s no secret that Arsenal’s biggest problem this season was the left back role and it’s only logical that Arteta and the club will be looking for a new left back in the summer transfer window. Japanese 25-year-old Takehiro Tomiyasu just received a new contract with the club and looks like Arteta’s main choice for next season, but with Zinchenko again picking up a lot of injuries and problems this season and Jakub Kiwior being only 24-years-old, it could leave the club with a decision to make, which one of them goes?
Zinchenko has a contract until 2026 and looks the more likely to be sold this summer, with reports coming out of Germany saying the new Bayern Munich manager and ex-teammate of Zinchenko, Vicent Kompany is interested in bringing the defender to the club. Zinchenko is obviously a great talent, but it seems to me like the Premier League is just too fast for the fullback and we’ve seen a steady decline in his performances in defence since joining the club.
Zinchenko has been a great servant for the club since joining from Manchester City but when you look at his injury record and level on consistency in the past couple of seasons, it’s hard to think of many reasons why I wouldn’t personally opt to sell him while we can.
Jakub Kiwior may be young, but this season he really surprised me. I underestimated his quality and was worried when both Tomiyasu and Zinchenko were set for spells out Injured but Kiwior really stepped up and was probably my biggest surprise of the season. Don’t get me wrong, he’s young and has a lot to learn, but considering his age and work ethic, I think he could and will be a really good back up option for Arsenal next season.
The Arsenal expert Charles Watts said on ‘CaughtOffside’: “There are a few players at Arsenal right now who, while the club do not actively want to sell, they would consider offers for, should good ones arrive this summer & I would include Oleksandr Zinchenko & Jakub Kiwior on that list.”
“I can’t see both being allowed to go in the same window, but I wouldn’t be shocked if one was to leave. If I had to choose between one to go, I would probably go with Zinchenko.”
“I think some of the criticism that came his way last season was harsh, but there’s no doubt that Arsenal have moved on from him a bit in the last 12 months. Arsenal have shifted things a bit tactically, which has seen his importance on the team diminish.”
So by the looks of it, all signs point to at least one of them going this summer and if I had to pick, I’d say it’s Zinchenko. It would be a sad day for the club as Zinchenko has given a lot to Arsenal and is loved by the fans but it only makes sense to sell him over Kiwior.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Zincs sell him.
Zinc everyday of the week
no nonsense talk about moving him to midfield, where then, never #6 as his weakness is defence, #8 box-to-box at least 3 in front of him, #10 playmaker you are having a laugh
Zinc not good enough in any position, not his fault, Arsenal have developed much faster than his recruitment assumed
Sell Zinny. He has failed in his primary role defense. And even when he gets into midfield which is his strength and skill set, he seem sometimes fragile.
Kiwior would be a good deputy for GMagahaes. And he also did some good work when he played on the left, understandably he was slow on that side.
Zinny out!
Sell Zinny & Tierney and bring
In Ferdi Kadıoğlu from FB. He
is an absolute BALLER that
would seamlessly fit in to the
first 11 and terrorize defenses
with his lung busting runs down
the left flank. His skill set and
technical acumen is something
quite frankly Arsenal don’t have
citrently on either flank. He
would IMWO also bring out
the best of GM.
Let Kivior feature as Gabbys back
up @ LCB, his best position.
Give him an extended run this
preseason and if he shines offer
him meaningful minutes in the
Cup comps and EPL starts if
and when GM needs to be
rested. If that scenario does not
resonate with the Polish
international than move him
and bring in Diomende or Hato.
One should look at their flexibility, age, value and ease of selling on.
That, in my opinion, makes Zinchenko the one to let go.
With Bayern, reportedly, wanting him, a quick sale would put extra money into Mikel’s coffers.
We really haven’t seen the best of Kiwior, but that isn’t the case with Zinchenko.