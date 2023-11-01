Which outstanding Arsenal Women player is your October ‘Player of the Month?’

Arsenal’s women’s WSL season didn’t start as planned, with them losing to a Liverpool side they were tipped to beat. Even so, things seemed to get better after that. They drew 2-2 away to Manchester United, which is a decent outcome since the Red Devils beat them home and away last season. After that, they got back to winning ways, beating Aston Villa 2-1 and also beating Bristol City 2-1. Going into this international break, for lack of a better word, I’d say the Gunner women have had a progressive start to the season.

However, our Gunners will this weekend be able to show us if the progress they’ve made is “firm” or not when they play the most in-form team this season, Manchester City. Arsenal welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park (Arsenal Women’s 1st match at Meadow Park this season) on Sunday 5th Novermber, kick-off: 12.30PM UK. Tickets for this fixture have sold out.

That stated, who are the players who’ve impressed you?

A handful of Gunner women have been particularly impressive. Alessia Russo, Katie McCabe, and Kim Little have proved realiable for Eidevall; they are the players he has trusted most, as demonstrated by utilizing them the most in Arsenal’s women’s games so far this season.

Captain Kim Little, as she has always done, has injected balance into the team; she’s impressed in the midfield and has also played as a winger (versus Manchester United). She’s really been back with a bang after picking up a season-ending injury towards the end of last season. So far this season, she’s featured in every game and has an overall pass completion rate of 87 percent.

Alessia Russo, on her part, has also shown flashes of brilliance; she’s only scored once (she did in the 2-1 win over Villa), but watching her, you can’t help but be persuaded that once she finds her rhythm at Arsenal, she’s going to be lethal in front of goal.

Katie McCabe has this season gone on to new heights. They say she only scores bangers; thus far this season, the Arsenal Women’s top scorer is demonstrating just that. In Arsenal’s last two games, she’s scored three vital goals: an equalizer in the Villa win and a brace in the triumph over Bristol. If there’s one thing I can say about McCabe at the moment, it’s that she’s “undroppable”.

Other than the 3, Cloe Lacasse has also proved quality in the limited moments she’s featured; she has an eye for goal and can dribble past opponents. Her goal in the final stages of the clash with Manchester United earned the Gunner women a 2-2 draw.

For me, these four players sparkled in October, and therefore, it is fair that they are contending for the Arsenal Women’s player of the month. I think for me, it’s got to be last years Arsenal Women Player of the Season, Katie McCabe.

Michelle Maxwell

