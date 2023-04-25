Which players can Arsenal trust to step up on the title run-in?

BBC man tells Mikel Arteta that only Martin Odegaard is to be trusted.

Arsenal has one thing to do now that they have secured a place in next season’s Champions League: win their remaining fixtures and secure their first Premier League title in years.

To finish the job, one thing must happen: every Gunner must raise their game. Notably, according to the BBC’s Garth Crooks, just one Gunner is performing at his best, and Arteta can’t expect 100% from him. He cites Arsenal captain Odegaard as the player on whom Arteta can rely, probably suggesting other Gunners need to step up their game.

“It’s just as well Arsenal have Martin Odegaard in their ranks. The Norway international possesses great leadership skills and a cool head to match. His calm and calculated one-two on the edge of the box with Ben White prior to his superb finish said loud and clear that Odegaard is one man Arsenal can certainly count on in the final stages of the season. I’m not entirely sure about the rest,” said Crooks in his BBC Sport‘s team of the week segment.

True leaders are formed in times of difficulty, and Odegaard’s willingness to give his all even when Arsenal haven’t been at their best, drawing their last three games, demonstrates how wise Arteta was to give him the armband. If Arsenal win their remaining games and win the league, Odegaard will have played a significant role, not only because of his 12 goals and 7 assists in 31 games but also because of his ability to orchestrate an aggressive play out of nowhere, always delivering something anytime he has the ball on his feet.

Anyway, forget for a moment about Crooks’ claims; tell us who the other gunner is on whom Arteta may count to help him win the remaining matchups.

Maybe Martinelli has been even better?

Darren N

