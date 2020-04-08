Which players could/should Arsenal cash-in on this summer?

Arsenal could be set to give Mikel Arteta a limited transfer budget this summer, and the manager could be forced to sell in order to buy in the coming window.

Earlier we stated which players we thought were most likely to be sold given the latest reports surrounding the club, but who else could Mikel Arteta be open to selling in order to raise funds this summer.

Dani Ceballos is only on loan at the club, and it remains to be seen if he will even be permitted to see out the season should it not be completed by June 1 (which seems highly unlikely), but there is talk that Real Madrid may be open to allowing us to extend his loan by another year, which would help our budget for the summer no-end.

One player you might not agree with is Matteo Guendouzi. The young Frenchman is somewhat of a fans favourite at the Emirates, but he has largely been overlooked by Mikel Arteta since arriving at the club, and could well be set for a surprise exit. The 20 year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, and was supposedly in talks over an extension in December, but for reasons unknown, nothing progressed.

Sead Kolasinac is another player who has only two years remaining, and also has been on the fringe. The Bosnian international may well be keen on a move in search of regular action, and with Bukayo Saka already impressing as a makeshift left-back, Sead’s services just aren’t needed.

One of Rob Holding or Calum Chambers could also be moved on. The latter impressed at right-back before getting injured this term, and could well be able to play as the ‘inverted full-back‘ that Mikel Arteta is wanting. This tells me that Holding has a big task in breaking his way into the first-team, and at 24, he must be eager to get more action.

Nobody will be shocked to hear that Reiss Nelson makes the list. He’s just not cut it when getting his chances this term, and Saka’s progression simply puts his failures into perspective. He still has three years on his current deal, so we can only hope that there is some interest in his signature so we can get a fair price on his exit.

Are any other squad members dispensable? How much would the above add to our transfer budget?

Patrick