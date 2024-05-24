Which players stood out for me while watching the Arsenal Women train in Melbourne

What and who stood out at Arsenal Women’s open training

Having the Arsenal Women at my doorstep tonight has been incredible. For someone who spends a lot of their days thinking about them and writing about them, to have a lot of my favourite players right in front of me was a dream come true. I got to talk to Alessia Russo and Kyra Cooney-Cross, two of my favourite players in the world and managed to snag a few autographs and photos along the way.

Having the women train in front of me was a totally new experience, don’t get me wrong, I know our women are oozing nothing but quality, but seeing it up close and personal was a mind-blowing night for me that I don’t think I’ll ever forget.

The first thing I noticed was how well structured their training sessions are and how much effort every single player puts into them, with Jonas Eidevall standing on the edge of the pitch watching over the warmups, every single player seemed to be taking what they were doing seriously and in front of a massive crowd, that can’t be easy to do.

Emily fox was a standout for me, she’s not only world class but the way she trains is unreal. 100% concentrated with whatever they’re doing and somehow pulls out a bit of magic in everything she does. I’ve never seen someone so comfortable on the ball as I did her. You can tell the whole team trust her and when they were doing rondo’s, she was the player everyone looked to to help them get out of a tight spot.

Another player who stood out to me was young Vivienne Lia, 17-years-old and she’s already playing like a pro. I don’t know what it is about her, but she has so much quality for her age. Training with a lot of the senior squad and coming up to par with everything they did. For a forward, she always seemed to have more time on the ball then anyone else and she will definitely be one to watch in the future at Arsenal.

What struck me the most was how close the girls seem to be, everyone knows that a team that’s close off the pitch, will always work better on the pitch, and doing tours and stuff like this will only bring players closer together and mixing the senior players with the younger players will only help boost the confidence of our younger upcoming player through the academy.

I feel extremely grateful to have had this opportunity to watch the women. I stay up till godless hours watching in the morning all year and finally have a chance to see the quality they have on offer. Tomorrow will be an incredible game for both the Aussie Allstars and the Arsenal Women and hopefully will be a game full of goals.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

