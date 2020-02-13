Which players should Arsenal sell or keep at the end of this season?

When this season comes to an end, Arsenal is set to become one of the busiest English teams in the transfer market.

The Gunners had a quiet winter transfer window like most teams even though they were expected to be busy. It was smart of Mikel Arteta not to add too many new players, but there will most likely be a high turnover of players in the summer and I discuss those who should or shouldn’t leave at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese attacker has been linked with a move away and there is a serious danger that if Arsenal doesn’t qualify for Europe this season he will leave.

He has been the club’s top scorer since he joined and the team would struggle without his goals.

Verdict: Stay

Mesut Ozil

The German has been on a decline for years and it seems like a big mistake now that Arsenal gave him a new deal.

If he doesn’t get better in the second half of the season then it would be better for the team to groom one of Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Verdict: Leave

Alexandre Lacazette

He has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he joined, but strikers score goals and he can’t seem to do that now.

He also has the second half of the season to prove that he can replace Aubameyang should the Gabon star leave.

Verdict: Jury still out

Shkodran Mustafi

I have been greatly impressed by the recent form of Shkodran Mustafi and I think he has been better than Sokratis Papastatodopolous.

I think he has found the right manager for him and he should be given more years.

Verdict: Stay

The likes of Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and Lucas Torreira should be kept unless a good replacement is found.

The team should also look to get rid of the likes of Sead Kolasinac unless the Serbian shows exceptional improvement.

