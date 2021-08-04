Which players should Arsenal swap for James Maddison

Negotiations slowly gaining pace between Arsenal and Leicester for James Maddison

Arsenal have reportedly launched their first official offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison, in the bid to land him this summer.

According to Football.London, the Gunners have offered a player plus cash deal to their Premier League counterparts and hope to conclude a deal this month.

Arsenal’s interest in the Englishman is not a secret, and they believe he is better suited to their plans than Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard.

Although reports have emerged in Spain that the Norwegian would be keen on a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, the London club are believed to have made Maddison a more important target.

The former Norwich City star has been a standout player at the King Power Stadium, since making a £22m switch in 2018.

The midfielder has 47 goal involvements in 118 appearances for the Foxes, which roughly comes out to be one goal involvement per 2.5 matches.

Emile Smith Rowe, who was exceptional in his breakthrough season with the North London outfit, had a figure of one goal involvement every three games.

Put both of them together in the same team, and Arsenal forwards will no longer have to feed on scraps.

The report further suggested that Maddison is “at the top of the transfer list” at the Emirates this summer.

The player is also believed to be “keen” on a move to four-time Premier League and 14-time FA Cup winners.

It is still unknown as to which Arsenal player has been offered as a makeweight. Brendan Rodgers have thrown admiring glances at Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock but have not made any official offer for any player.

While the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are also believed to be on the market.

The Gunners are unwilling to pay a fee upwards of £60m and consequently will hope that Leicester accept their approach of a player plus cash deal.

As soon as the news came out, there was a feeling of excitement on Twitter. Many fans pointed out how the club still haven’t lost their “appeal” despite not qualifying for continental football this summer.

While others said that Leicester should be keeping a close eye on Maitland-Niles’ penalty compilations on YouTube, which according to Arsenal fans, is one of the most satisfying things there ever has been.

