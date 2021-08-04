Which players should Arsenal swap for James Maddison

Negotiations slowly gaining pace between Arsenal and Leicester for James Maddison
Arsenal have reportedly launched their first official offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison, in the bid to land him this summer.
According to Football.London, the Gunners have offered a player plus cash deal to their Premier League counterparts and hope to conclude a deal this month.
Arsenal’s interest in the Englishman is not a secret, and they believe he is better suited to their plans than Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard.
Although reports have emerged in Spain that the Norwegian would be keen on a permanent move to the Emirates Stadium, the London club are believed to have made Maddison a more important target.
The former Norwich City star has been a standout player at the King Power Stadium, since making a £22m switch in 2018.
The midfielder has 47 goal involvements in 118 appearances for the Foxes, which roughly comes out to be one goal involvement per 2.5 matches.
Emile Smith Rowe, who was exceptional in his breakthrough season with the North London outfit, had a figure of one goal involvement every three games.
Put both of them together in the same team, and Arsenal forwards will no longer have to feed on scraps.
The report further suggested that Maddison is “at the top of the transfer list” at the Emirates this summer.
The player is also believed to be “keen” on a move to four-time Premier League and 14-time FA Cup winners.
It is still unknown as to which Arsenal player has been offered as a makeweight. Brendan Rodgers have thrown admiring glances at Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock but have not made any official offer for any player.
While the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson are also believed to be on the market.
The Gunners are unwilling to pay a fee upwards of £60m and consequently will hope that Leicester accept their approach of a player plus cash deal.
As soon as the news came out, there was a feeling of excitement on Twitter. Many fans pointed out how the club still haven’t lost their “appeal” despite not qualifying for continental football this summer.
While others said that Leicester should be keeping a close eye on Maitland-Niles’ penalty compilations on YouTube, which according to Arsenal fans, is one of the most satisfying things there ever has been.
Have a look yourself…..
Yash Bisht
I feel like my order of preference is
Nketia – not good enough
Ainsley – squad player
Nelson – needs prem football
Willock – absolute gem should be his roll
I love all the boys but this is my honest assessment
Not convinced by these maddison rumours and give it a 1% chance of happening! I would prefer we go to city(if they secure grealish) and ask them about a potential deal to sign bernardo silva which I think can be worked out especially with mikel’s good relationship with them. Or like ozzie gunner says approach lyon for aouar +guimeraes for a combined €65m, add a rb-Aarons and gk-johnstone then we can attack this season head on.
Apparently Leicester want 50 mill and Saka.
NOT SAKA EVEN IF THEY WERE TO GIVE US THE WHOLE 1ST ELEVEN OF LEICESTER
fairfan lol Saka is at the very least equal to Madison in valuation at the moment
Like 03 gooner , I also give this MADDISON chase,(even IF its true, which is not a given as yet) a tiny chance of success.
I simply do not agree that a shrewd manager like Rodgers will want our cast offs and will say “take a hike”, as any sane person would when offered sub standard goods.
Leicester has no need to sell its better players as would be the case and all round it just does not have the ring of truth.
I pray I am wrong, as I really RATE MADDISON!
HE WOULD BE MY (THEORETICAL) FIRST CHOICE OF ALL THE NAMES SERIOUSLY MENTIONED THIS SUMMER AS OUR CAM.
It’s not going to happen I l keep saying we or not signing anyone now if we do it’s a GK that’s it
It seems they may be interested in AMN.
Very good move for Ainsley – if fact I would say still punching above his weight.
But Rodgers may squeeze something out of him that 3 successive managers could not at our place (plus an underwhelming Albion loan).
But the silly season is still in full swing, who really knows fact from fiction ?
Whilst on, I’m still wondering about Freddie Woodman at Newcastle.
If Willock is on his way, could Woodman business not be negotiated ?
O.K. we need hard cash, but surely a keeper is now critical.
Very good young English keeper, would seem ideal to tuck in behind Leno but also good enough to take the role if the opportunity came to him.
The things is – how good is his distribution from the deck which is vital under M A ?
My ample advise is lets storm emirates next week on friday against Brenford and demand the Kroenkes out. This drama is too much!! You can’t b better than chelsea, spurs, liverpool etc in the bank and spend less than 100m in the market. DANIEL EK Came and is the guy who listens to our demands but the kroenkes shamelessly refused. So what next?? Get madisson, lautaro martinez and new goal keeper this year ony. If arteta cannot deliver after buying all those, then sack him. Truth is always bitter. Moggan ug