Which players would you advise Mikel Arteta to bring to Arsenal in the summer?

Some of us Gooners are frustrated by Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Fulham. We had a golden opportunity to narrow the gap between us and table toppers Liverpool to 4 points. After that game, Arsenal now trails the Reds by 6 points, despite the Reds having played one fewer game.

One argument is that Arsenal failed to take advantage of the summer transfer window and caused all their problems.

The players that Arteta reportedly tried to sign in 2024:

Šeško, Isak, Vlahović, Neto, Raphinha, Hato, Guehi, Guimaraes, and Mudryk, and of couse we succeded in getting Calafiori, Merino and Raya.

He knows what Arsenal needs, and in 2025 he needs to go for those he thinks are perfect for his team. Having said that, if you were to meet Mikel Arteta in person, which players would you advise him to target?

I would advise him to pursue a deal for Isak, which could potentially reach up to £105 million. Additionally, he should contemplate signing a dynamic winger like Nico Williams, who is available for approximately £43 million. Williams could, at left wing, offer what Saka does from the right wing; Isak could be the goal threat the Arsenal attack has been yearning for.

After upgrading the attack, I’d advise him to add another creative midfielder, Julian Brandt. Brandt is to be a free agent in 2026; we can convince him to leave Dortmund next year. His on-ball ability to retain possession and get past defenders via dribbles could be what Arsenal is yearning for.

With those deals, I’d look for us to play this lineup.

Nico – Isak – Saka

Odegaard – Brandt

Calafiori – Rice – Timber

Gab – Saliba

Raya

If all these players can stay fit (with a better bench for rotation), this team could be too hot to handle.

Last summer Arsenal had the chance to go to the next level, but failed to strengthen our attack, and that’s why Chelsea and Liverpool have a chance to compete with us, but next year Arteta must make sure he has better options up front to choose from.

Darren N

