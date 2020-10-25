Which players would you have dropped from the Arsenal squad – and why?

Who Would You Have Left Out Of Your Squad? By Dan Smith

I think it’s fair to say never have Gooners debated our Premiership squad more than the one submitted this month. While we can select an unlimited amount of players under the age of 21, League rules say that you can’t have more than 17 individuals who do not meet the ‘Home Grown’ criteria.

In other words, due to a failure to sell as many talents as we would have liked, we have too many foreigners on the pay roll.

While I maintain not all decisions have been based purely on what’s best for on the pitch, it’s worth pointing out that whatever Arteta did, he would have been forced to exclude two senior professionals.

The reality of having to pay two highly paid players to sit at home could not have been avoided once the transfer window closed.

I do not believe it’s correct to criticise a decision without giving your own solution. So if you were manager which two players would you have dropped?

If you agree with Ozil and Sokratis, that’s fine, put your reasons in the comments.

Remember anyone at an English club three years before their 21st birthday (any nationality) or under the age of 21 isn’t included.

There is no right or wrong so let’s be respectful of each other’s opinions.

The two I would unfortunately have to call into my office and give the bad news to would be…

Kolasinac

I understand why the central back position is an area where you can cut numbers without harming the team because we simply have too many.

Yet what would save Sokratis is at the time of having to register my squad I would know Chambers, Mari and Mustafi have long term injuries.

I also know that Rob Holding has a history of always picking up a knock at some point in the campaign.

By the time everyone is all fit, it will be January, where I will be trying to again offload them anyway.

We were unable to rest Luiz and Gabriel on Thursday because our numbers in that position are suddenly low.

I’ll never question Kolasinac’s attitude but he’s simply expendable. Coaches have played a back 5 due to not trusting him defensively which is worrying as he’s a left back!

His final ball is terrible so it’s not like we are sacrificing his limitations for a great attacking full back. The latest regime have tried to see if he’s better suited to being one of three centre backs, but he gets his feet muddled up.

You could argue that Tierney, Saka and Maitland-Niles would all get picked to play on the left before the Bosnian, so he’s someone you wouldn’t miss.

Elneny

Don’t get me wrong was very impressive on loan in Turkey and has done nothing wrong when given an opportunity by Arteta. At 28 though is he going to get better?

Is he long term getting ahead of Partey, Ceballos or Xhaka?

Or is he simply a body for the occasional cup tie?

In that case there’s Willock or even Luiz, Maitland Niles and Chambers you could play there

Remember we are giving up the only creative midfielder we have for a player we have known for 4 years isn’t good enough (if you believe Ozil is a footballing decision that is).

What 2 would you have left out and why?

Dan