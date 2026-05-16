Which position does Mikel Arteta plan to use Julian Alvarez if he joins Arsenal

Julian Alvarez has emerged as a major transfer target for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta reportedly eager to add the attacker to his squad once the season concludes, despite Atletico Madrid’s efforts to keep hold of the forward.

Arteta has admired Alvarez since his time in the Premier League and now believes the upcoming transfer window could provide the ideal opportunity to bring the World Cup winner to the Emirates.

Although Alvarez has already collected some of football’s biggest honours, he remains only 24 and has experience playing for several top clubs, making him an attractive option for Arsenal as they continue strengthening their squad.

Arsenal planning role for Alvarez

The Gunners invested heavily to sign Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window, and the Swedish striker is still expected to remain the club’s first-choice centre forward.

That has led to speculation regarding how Alvarez would fit into Arsenal’s attacking system should he complete a move to North London.

According to Football365, Arteta intends to use Alvarez primarily as a left-sided attacker if the transfer is finalised.

Such a move could place pressure on both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who may find regular starting opportunities more difficult to secure.

Competition for places could intensify

Martinelli and Trossard have both been linked with possible departures from the Emirates at the end of the season, although neither player’s future has been confirmed.

If they remain at the club, they could face increased competition for places from Alvarez, whose versatility and experience are viewed as major assets by Arsenal’s coaching staff.

The Argentinian attacker is regarded as one of the most accomplished forwards available on the market, and Arsenal appear prepared to make him a key figure within their attacking structure.

Arteta is believed to value Alvarez’s work rate, movement and ability to operate across multiple attacking positions, qualities that would fit well within Arsenal’s tactical approach.

As Arsenal continue preparing for another demanding campaign, strengthening attacking depth remains a significant priority for the club.

The coming weeks are expected to determine whether Arsenal can progress their interest and convince Atletico Madrid to allow Alvarez to leave during the summer transfer window.