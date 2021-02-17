Which positions do Arsenal need to strengthen this summer?

Which positions Arsenal must strengthen in the close season?
That’s a million-dollar question for the Red Half of London. Difficult decisions need to be made, and the same mistakes of the past should be circumvented. The first thing Arsenal fans will be barking out at Arsenal’s recruitment staff would be: Don’t sign old players from Chelsea! We are not a retirement home!
Obviously, your views and our views will be contrasting. Thus, we would like you tell us about “where do you think Arsenal should strengthen” in the comments section below.
Goalkeeper: Every goal Bernd Leno concedes is scrutinized by the Arsenal faithful almost religiously. The one question they come up is “would Emi Martinez have saved it?” Although, it’s pretty natural for Arsenal fans to bring up that talk, they should now just learn to move on. They had two fantastic goalkeepers for one position and sold the one for whom they received the offer for.
As a response to the departure of the Argentine, Arsenal looked at the market for a young goalkeeper. Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana gave a recommendation on French side Dijon’s Alex Runarsson. The rest, Arsenal fans would say, “was history.” Mikel Arteta eased the tension among Arsenal fans by assuring that Runarsson “knew his role” before signing for the Gunners, which was as a third-choice keeper. Even though Arsenal signed Maty Ryan, the recruitment staff is not a great fan of the Australian, as The Athletic reported, due to his poor underlying statistics. Arsenal should try to sign a homegrown keeper who is young and has the potential to replace Leno from the helm in a few years’ time.
Freddie Woodman and David Raya top our list.
Right-back: As we covered before, Arsenal need to make a bold decision regarding Hector Bellerin. Even though he has a chance of getting better after that horrific injury in 2019, the Gunners should not weigh their future success on “mere chance.” Tough decisions need to be made when they should.
The Arsenal board, for too long, have made the same mistake by keeping the players for too long and then seeing them leave for free. A player in the mould of Kieran Tierney, who can defend but also can charge up and down the field would be ideal.
Tariq Lamptey and Achraf Hakimi tops our list.
Right-sided CB: Just six months ago, Arsenal could have featured in a six-a-side game by playing only their center-backs. Such was the condition at the Emirates that they started the current campaign with seven center-backs on their books. Contract termination of Sokratis and Mustafi have eased the weight in that position, but Arsenal have some crucial decisions to make come the summer of 2021. Whether to hand David Luiz a contract extension? Whether to keep hold of Calum Chambers?
Dinos Mavrapanos has been continually impressing the club with his performances in Germany, and reports emerged this week that he will be given a chance to prove his worth. But before all that, even the Arsenal fans who are not that ardent would hope that something works out between William Saliba and Arsenal.
Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba tops our list.
Second choice LB: Reports emerged last month that Arsenal were pushing hard to sign either one of Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand or Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt. But The Athletic’s David Ornstein was quick to dismiss such speculation. He reported that Arsenal never considered either of them as “serious option” and believed they had the cover “for the meantime.”
It is widely believed that The Gunners will try to acquire a young left-back with vast potential, who will learn from Tierney by being an understudy and who might eventually take the reigns if the Scotsman departs.
Josh Doig and Tyrick Mitchell tops our list.
Center Forward: Arsenal will be on the lookout for a center-forward even though they are currently well stocked in that department. The aim of the club would be to tie down the prodigal Folarin Balogun. But with the time ticking and both the parties failing to agree on something, it looks likely that the British-American will depart the Emirates this summer. Moving on, it is also discussed in various English newspapers that Arsenal would listen to offers for Eddie Nketiah and Alexander Lacazette come this summer. Whatever happens, it will be intriguing to look out for.
Patson Daka and Folarin Balogun tops our list.
Is that a fair assessment, Gooners?
Yash Bisht @Arsenal09
Goal Keeper – We need a second goal keeper to compete with Leno.
Left Back – We need another left back to compete with Tierney.
Central midfielder – Xhaka has been good these past games, but we need a midfielder that can impact in big games more.
Attacking midfielder – It is risky to rely on Smith-Rowe as our only attacking midfielder.
Left winger – The only good option we have on the left wing is Martinelli, so we need to add another talented left winger. Willian’s age will disturb his performance on the left wing.
This 5 positions are were we have pressing needs.
Aubameyang, Lacazette and Balogun are good strikers. Nketiah can be sold.
Bellerin and Cedric are both capable of doing a good job at Right back.
Either for MA to learn how to break down teams that park the bus …..or…..a new manager that can break down a team that parks the bus.
We beat Leeds because they don’t sit deep and attacked us. I have yet to see a tactic in place that we use against teams that sit.
The priorities would be better arranged like this:
1) LB: Tierney has no competitor, he’s prone to injuries and our left wing attack is dull if he’s absent. I bet Arsenal would get a cheap LB due to the bad economic situation, so Josh Doig and Tyrick Mitchell or loaning Junior Firpo are viable options
2) CF: Lacazette is getting older/ slower and Aubameyang can’t always play well in the CF position, so we’d likely get a cheap CF if we manage to sell Lacazette. Patson Daka would be pricey and Balogun is unproven in EPL, but Odsonne Edouard would be available at a bargain price due to his contract expiration date
3) GK: Matt Ryan would also not be expensive due to his contract length with Brighton and we’d likely make him permanent if he plays well. Dejan Iliev will return from loan and Arthur Okonkwo could be Leno’s understudy, so we’re pretty safe in this department
4) Left-footed DM: If Xhaka would like to leave, we’d have to find his replacement. Someone here recommended Teun Koopmeiners, which is a good find and would likely be cheaper than the likes of Eduardo Camavinga/ Marc Roca/ Mikel Merino
Arsenal are stuck with players on vast salaries which no club will buy.
Auba Laca Torreira Cedic Bellerin Niles Willock Xhaka Pepe Willian. All these players can do an Ozil and run down their contracts leave on a free and collect a fat retirement salary at their last club. With Partey Martinelli and Tierney injury prone 25m Saliba not wanted Guendouzi in a huff there is only a limied transfer kitty available. Next season will be another transition season easing more mplayers out. 2022-2023 will see the new Arsenal emerge. EL is now our best chance for CL.
Been in transition since the last 5 years of Wenger’s reign allegedly…..at what stage does this transition actually materialise?
Sell: Lacazette, Bellerin, Torreira, Nketiah, Willock
Keep: Bollagun, AMN
Buy: LB, CF, DM and AM
In an ideal World we should look for two good quality players to cover each position.However in the harsh reality of a Covid pandameic, and subsequent economic crisis, in the case of our Club, we will have to sell before we can buy.In terms of sellable assets ,Laca, Guendousi and Torreria might attract interest but I doubt if we would get more than 50m for the three.In terms of additions, I assume Ceballos will return to RM In which case we need at least one midfielder, particularly if Odegaard departs.Ryan to me is a very decent back up for Leno and his team mate at Brighton , Eves Bissouma would be the first name on my shopping list.There is no point in speculating further as, it’s a question of needs must rather than retail therapy.
I am honestly of the believe that Arsenal have not yet switch ON to next summer players transfer window MODE.
For, they are currently in the MODE of improving their standing in the Premier League table to get a top-four place finish this season that will guaranteed them a participation place in next season’s Uefa Champions League competition.
But I believe Arsenal will switch ON to next summer players transfer window to offload some for selling and to sign some new players after this season’s campaign has come to an end.
So therefore, I think it’s a bit early on our part as Gooners to start agitating for next summer players offloading and new recruitment by Arsenal.
But nevertheless, I am suspecting Arsenal might sign Davis Luiz to another one year contract extension if he continues to play very well for Arsenal as he’s currently playing for them and improved on his defensive quality performance in games for the club in their remaining games in the PL and ELC this season.
Luiz is one old Chelsea player who Arsenal have signed last 2 summers and he is giving Arsenal value for their money. But as for Willian who is another old Chelsea player that Arsenal have signed last summer. He’s yet to start giving Arsenal value for their money in his performances for the club in the PL this season. Save, the singular good performance that he had for the club in the opening day season PL match away to Fulham.
Nonetheless, I believe Willian will not be happy in the current lackluster performance position that he has found himself at Arsenal. And I think he’ll do all he could to see that he is best at performing credibly well in games for Arsenal before this season runs out.